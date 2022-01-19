Fair Isaac Corporation Announces Date for Reporting of First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, will announce its first quarter fiscal 2022 results on January 27, 2022, after the market closes and will host a conference call on January 27th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central/ 2:00 p.m. Pacific).

This call will be webcast and can be accessed at FICO's website at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Event Calendar under Past Events through January 27, 2023.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & http://www.fico.com/en/blogs/

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

