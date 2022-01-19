CHICCO USA EARNS GREENGUARD GOLD CERTIFICATION FOR CAR SEATS, BASSINETS AND STROLLERS

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicco USA today announced that six new and soon-to-be released Chicco products have earned UL GREENGUARD Gold certification, expanding its line of essential baby gear made from materials that help to create a healthier environment surrounding baby by reducing the risk of exposure to harmful chemicals. Spanning car seats to bassinets and strollers, Chicco products that have earned the respected certification now include the OneFit™ ClearTex® All-in-One Car Seat, KeyFit® 30 ClearTex® Infant Car Seat, KidFit ClearTex® PLUS 2-in-1 Belt-Positioning Booster, LullaGo® Anywhere LE Bassinet, Corso™ Primo ClearTex® Travel System and Bravo® LE ClearTex® Stroller (coming soon).

Chicco OneFit™ ClearTex® All-in-One Car Seat

To earn GREENGUARD Gold certification, Chicco products were scientifically proven to meet a rigorous third-party chemical emissions test that measures the level of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) that may be present in indoor environments. Developed with at-risk groups in mind, such as children and the elderly, the GREENGUARD Gold standard means products have been tested to meet low chemical emissions, contributing to healthier air quality around baby.

"We are extremely pleased to be among the first juvenile product brands to earn UL's rigorous GREENGUARD Gold certification across multiple product categories," said William Hasse, Vice President of Marketing for Chicco USA. "We recognize that sometimes children spend significant time in car seats, strollers and bassinets, so we're proud to offer a range of products that provide a healthier air quality to their occupants. Through our Sustainable Parenting Initiative we continue to innovate with the aim of providing parents with better solutions for their families."

Newest Chicco GREENGUARD Gold Certified Products

OneFit™ ClearTex® All-in- One Car Seat : The first Chicco all-in-one car seat to feature ClearTex® fabrics with no added flame-retardant chemicals, the The first Chicco all-in-one car seat to feature ClearTex® fabrics with no added flame-retardant chemicals, the OneFit™ ClearTex® is designed to fit your child, vehicle and life, from birth to booster. A slim, space-saving design means the car seat fits easily in your vehicle, while top-rated installation features make it the easiest to install correctly, every time. Parents can scan the QR code on the side of the seat for easy access to installation resources.

LullaGo® Anywhere LE Portable Bassinet : For parents looking for a convenient and elegant sleep space that offers healthier air quality around baby, the upgraded For parents looking for a convenient and elegant sleep space that offers healthier air quality around baby, the upgraded LullaGo® Anywhere LE is just the right fit offering a compact footprint, light weight at only 13 pounds and a carry bag. The new LE version of the travel-friendly bassinet features a contemporary design with stylish wood-grain finish legs and a canopy. The LullaGo Anywhere LE is also equipped with a flat sleep surface with a waterproof mattress and mesh side panels for visibility and air flow. All bassinet fabrics zip-off and are machine washable.

Corso™ Primo ClearTex® Travel System: Available in February, the Available in February, the Corso™ Primo ClearTex® is the first Chicco Travel System to offer ClearTex® fabrics and be GREENGUARD Gold certified. The parent-loved Corso™ Primo stroller offers premium details such as an organic cotton infant insert for use in carriage mode, as well as both parent-facing and forward-facing modes to fit your needs. The stroller is paired with the KeyFit® 35 Zip ClearTex® infant car seat for use as a travel system.

To learn more about the entire line of Chicco GREENGUARD Gold certified products, visit https://www.chiccousa.com/shop-our-products/greenguard-gold-certified.

Committed to Sustainable, Stress-Free Parenting Solutions

The Chicco Sustainable Parenting Initiative supports today's parents by offering products that are CLEAR of added chemicals; provide COMFORT with breathable, humidity-regulating fabrics; and make it easy for parents to keep CLEAN the products they rely on most. The Sustainable Parenting Initiative encompasses Chicco ClearTex® and Adapt line of products, as well as existing best-sellers.

About Chicco® Products and Artsana USA

Artsana Group, maker of Chicco Products, is a leading European company with global headquarters in Como, Italy and worldwide expertise in everything for baby. The Chicco brand was founded over 60 years ago and is now in 120 countries. Chicco has become a household name for parents across the United States thanks to products like our #1-rated KeyFit® Infant Car Seat, which has been recognized as the very best for safety, performance and style. Visit www.ChiccoUSA.com for more.

Chicco (PRNewsfoto/Chicco)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicco