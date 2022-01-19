BettingPros adds Bet Tracking with SharpSports

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BettingPros and SharpSports announced that they have entered into an agreement to bring SharpSports' BetLink technology to the BettingPros suite of products. The partnership will introduce a seamless, one-stop-shop betting content and tools experience for their customers.

"We know how cumbersome manual bet tracking is and are happy to be part of the solution."

"Synced Picks" will allow sports bettors to track, share and analyze their picks as part of the content and tools they already enjoy. The synced picks offering works with the top 10 North American Sportsbooks and puts them in a position to capture a larger share of the growing audience for sports betting products.

David Kim, CEO & Co-Founder of Marzen Media, which owns and operates a platform of sports focused websites and mobile apps (including BettingPros and FantasyPros), said "We are so excited to be working with SharpSports to bring the convenience our bettors crave to our platform. We know how cumbersome manual bet tracking is and are happy to be part of the solution. We can't wait to see what experiences SharpSports can help bring to life next."

Ryan Murphy, CEO & Founder of SharpSports, added, "We're excited to be working with one of the premier content providers in the space to bring new tools to sports bettors. David and the team share our vision of empowering bettors and giving them a seamless experience. We could not ask for a better platform to align with."

SharpSports is a B2B API provider that helps stitch the sports betting experience together for consumers. Just like Plaid allows developers to integrate with their consumers' bank accounts to empower financial wellness, SharpSports provides integrations to the largest sportsbooks in North America to promote responsible, fun betting. Backed by investors like SharpAlpha, 305 Ventures, Dave VanEgmond, Jeremy Levine, and Joey Levy they are poised to be a leader in the sports betting infrastructure space.

Marzen Media is one of the most prominent content creators in the Fantasy and Sports Betting industry, helping millions of customers find the information they need to win. Known primarily for their expertise in the fantasy sports space through their category leading brand FantasyPros, they are a natural fit for becoming an industry leader in the growing sports betting market as well through their fast growing brand BettingPros.

