We The Patriots USA Backs Federal Lawsuit Over U.S. Marine Denied Ivermectin

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit made possible by We The Patriots USA, Inc. (WTP USA) has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota, on behalf of retired U.S. Marine Bill Salier and his wife Karla against Walmart and Hy-Vee Supermarkets, over the retail giants' refusal to fill the Saliers' ivermectin prescriptions. Bill Salier became critically ill with COVID-19 and was rapidly deteriorating, when his physician prescribed him ivermectin. According to the complaint, the Saliers eventually resorted to using horse paste, under the direction of their physician, in order to obtain the ivermectin. Within a few days of using the horse paste, the Saliers' condition rapidly improved, and they both made a full recovery.

Thanks to the brilliant work of Attorney Cameron Atkinson (Of Counsel for WTP USA, Inc.) and Attorney Marjorie Holsten, local counsel in Minnesota, a legal action has now been initiated, one aimed at stopping the practice of pharmacists denying life-saving treatments to patients. WTP USA intends to prove in open court that treatments like ivermectin are absolutely safe and effective at treating COVID-19, and that pharmacists who refuse to fill these prescriptions are practicing medicine without a license. The full complaint can be found here.

WTP USA fully funded this litigation. Many more with stories similar to Bill's have reached out to them, but unfortunately they are unable to assist without more funding. Please consider making a contribution today to support this most important work. WTP USA is committed to fighting to restore individual liberties and the God-given inalienable rights of all Americans, as recorded in the United States Constitution. For more information about the organization, please visit www.wethepatriotsusa.org.

View original content:

SOURCE We The Patriots USA, Inc.