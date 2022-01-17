GemUni disrupts crypto gaming with the Decentralized NFTs Gaming Platform for Play To Earn

SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GemUni, a Decentralized NFTs Gaming Platform for Play-to-Earn, has announced that its upcoming Initial DEX Offering (IDO) will be conducted on three launchpads GameFi, Red Kite, and KrystalGO on January 19th. GemUni is building a Decentralized NFTs Gaming Platform for everyone around the world to engage in Fun, Easy, and Play-to-Earn NFT Casual Games & Signature Games. Users can enjoy fun games while monetizing their experiences with gaming platform rewards and GENI Pass NFTs transactions.

GemUni Gaming Platform

A Great Head Start

Since its announcement, GemUni has been through three months full of activities and milestones. Last December, the Grand Opening INO event, featuring guests from prominent gaming & blockchain organizations, marked the first time the GENI Pass NFTs were offered on multiple NFT marketplaces. GemUni's GENI Pass NFTs were highly sought after by crypto and gaming enthusiasts, with thousands of GENI Pass NFTs being sold. Such a good starting point prompted GemUni to announce its Beta Test & Christmas Mini Challenge, attracting players to participate in multiple challenges and earn the project token.

Impressive Partner Portfolio & promising Roadmap for 2022

A few days before its IDO, GemUni continues to reach another milestone. In its private fundraising round, GemUni raised $2 million from investors. At this point, the project is boasting a portfolio of 30+ private investors and partners, including well-known venture capitalists such as Kyber Ventures, Shima Capital, ZBS Capital (CryptoDiffer), Kyros Ventures (Coin68), Gain Associates, ZipMex, HG Ventures, among many others.

Earlier this January, GemUni announced its promising roadmap for 2022. Besides the Casual Gaming Platform with 500+ games to be released in Q1, the project also announced its Signature Gaming Platform featuring upcoming games like The Olympus, Hero Infinities, CyberRace, Moon 2050, and ZodiBoom. An NFTs marketplace is also going live to support players' NFT trading activities. Finally, further features like the GemUni Launchpad for IGOs & INOs, DAO Treasury, Side Chain will be released in Q2.

With such an ambitious plan for 2022, GemUni is looking forward to partnering with game studios, Global Ambassadors, and artists to create a first class Decentralized NFTs Gaming Platform.

GemUni IDO Announcement

IDO on GameFi, Red Kite, and KrystalGO on Jan 19, 2022

On January 19, GemUni will conduct Initial DEX Offering across three launchpads GameFi , Red Kite , and KrystalGO . With a public price of $0.2 per token, GemUni implied the project valuation is $20 million at IDO.

GemUni boasts an impressive leadership team, which includes CEO & Founder Cassie Nguyen - Champion of Startup World Cup 2019 in Silicon Valley. The project's advisory board is led by Mr. Peter Vesterbacka - Former Mighty Eagle of Rovio Entertainment (Angry Birds games).

GemUni CEO & Founder Cassie Nguyen says that her team is working day and night to bridge the gap between gaming and the new Play-to-Earn model to create an ecosystem for 3.2 billion gamers and studios around the world.

"Never before have we seen the hype around this combination between gaming and the crypto economy," she stated "We are proud to be the first Play-to-Earn platform for everyone's favorite gaming experience. Now, everyone can enjoy fun & easy games in their own time, while earning real-world value."

GemUni aspires to become the "Decentralized Steam" for NFT Games Play-to-Earn - an ultimate destination of extraordinary GameFi experiences. Follow GemUni to get updates about the project's January 19 IDO on GameFi, Red Kite, and KrystalGO.

