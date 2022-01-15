It Takes a School Fair: Shopping for a School with Community Support

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of Colorado Springs parents have had enough of piecemeal research to learn about schools near them. Instead, they'll gather at the Colorado Springs Event Center for the region's largest school choice fair on Saturday, Jan. 22.

More than 70 schools and community organizations — including private schools, traditional public schools, online schools, charter schools, and homeschool organizations — will be represented at the fair. There is no cost to attend the event, which will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The fair has become an annual event for the Colorado Springs community, growing rapidly since the inaugural fair in 2019. Besides learning about local school options from pre-K through college, this year's attendees can enjoy a bounce house, a photo booth, balloon art, face painting, door prizes, and free snacks.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states. As part of the celebration, Jan. 22 will be "School Fair Saturday," and will feature large school fairs in more than a dozen major U.S. cities, simultaneously with the Colorado Springs event.

"Education is the civil rights issue of all time," said Deborah Hendrix, executive director of Parents Challenge. "Providing families with the knowledge and resources to make sound educational decisions for their children is paramount to our society's growth and prosperity. Our children are our future and most important asset. School options must be provided to all students and National School Choice Week allows us the opportunity to showcase these options all under one roof. Join us and learn what is available to support our greatest resource – our children."

The regional school fair is sponsored by Parents Challenge, an organization committed to expanding educational opportunities for students and parents in the Pikes Peak region.

Come and join hundreds of parents at The Colorado Springs Event Center, located at 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. on January 22nd.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content:

SOURCE National School Choice Week