First New Jersey School Choice Fair to Bring Families Buffet of Learning Options

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Peter's University in Jersey City will be the spot for the state's first School Choice Week school fair on Saturday, Jan. 22. More than 30 private, public, and online schools spanning preschool through 12th grade will showcase their offerings and bring information to families at the inaugural event, which will be New Jersey's largest gathering during National School Choice Week 2022.

Several hundred community members are expected to attend. As parents shop schools at the event, children can enjoy face painting, balloon art, a photobooth, snacks and additional fun.

The school choice fair, which is free and open to all families, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on "School Fair Saturday," Jan. 22. That same day, large school fairs will take place in more than a dozen major cities around the U.S., including Las Vegas and Colorado Springs.

These school fairs are planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We are really excited to help host New Jersey's first National School Choice Week School Fair," said Steve Looney, a trustee of Excellent Education for Everyone (E3). "This is a great opportunity for parents and kids to meet great schools, learn about exciting, excellent education programs and have fun with other parents and kids!"

This event is organized by E3, a research and policy non-profit with the mission of closing gaps in educational achievement in New Jersey, in partnership with the Association of American Educators (AAE) and the New Jersey Public Charter Schools Association (NJPCSA).

St. Peter's University is located at 2641 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

