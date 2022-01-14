Wilmington Trust Expands Wealth Management Team; New Advisors Extend Reach Across Delaware Region

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust today announced it has expanded its Delaware Wealth Management team with the hiring of Senior Investment Advisor Albert (A.J.) McCrery IV, and Senior Fiduciary Advisor Claire Schissler.

These hires are two of many that Wilmington Trust recently announced across its business units. The firm has committed to adding a significant number of new professionals, thereby broadening its expertise, and will be doubling the number of its client-facing colleagues over the next two years.

"Welcoming A.J. and Claire to the team contributes significantly to the overall growth plan across our footprint," said Meg Rafalli, head of Family Wealth for Wilmington Trust. "Both bring to the table the experience and leadership that will benefit our clients as they navigate their wealth journeys."

These hires highlight Wilmington Trust's continued momentum across its regional business footprint and beyond, beginning with the October 2020 expansion of an enhanced, client-centric operating model throughout its Wealth Management business, which has moved decision-making and resources closer to clients and has driven growth through an increased focus on the client and advisor.

The new hires will focus on the firm's comprehensive Wealth Management services to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, family offices, and foundations & endowments. They will work closely with clients and their advisors to develop financial, tax, and estate planning strategies to meet their personal objectives.

Albert (A.J.) McCrery IV

McCrery is responsible for developing customized investment portfolios for his clients based on their unique parameters for risk, return, and liquidity, among other factors. He continually monitors and, when appropriate, rebalances his clients' portfolios in consideration of their asset allocation strategies and suggests new investment opportunities suitable to their needs.

McCrery has nearly two decades of experience in the wealth management industry, specializing in high-net-worth portfolio management for business owners, executives, and multi-generational families. He previously worked at Wilmington Trust from 2010–2016 before becoming a portfolio manager at Glenmede Trust in 2016. He began his career in 2004 as an equity analyst and portfolio manager at Knott Capital, which ran a large-cap equity strategy.

McCrery holds a bachelor's degree in history and economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charter holder and is a member of the CFA Society Philadelphia, as well as the Estate Planning Council of Delaware.

Claire Schissler

Schissler is responsible for managing the ongoing fiduciary needs of significant personal trust clients throughout the United States. She helps ensure that each trust is administered in accordance with its specific provisions and that the trust's terms are carried out with the utmost fiduciary oversight.

Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, Schissler held various leadership roles across the trust industry, including at Bank of the West, City National Bank, and Wells Fargo. She has significant expertise with high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Schissler enjoys building strong client relationships as well as mentoring junior administrators to help them advance in their careers.

Schissler holds a JD from Santa Clara University School of Law and a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from San Jose State University Lucas College and Graduate School of Business. In addition to being licensed to practice law in California, she has earned the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) and Certified IRA Services Professional (CISP) designations from the Institute of Certified Bankers. She is an active member of the Estate Planning Council of Northern New Jersey.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

