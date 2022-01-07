Virgin Pulse to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Pulse, the leading global digital-first health and wellbeing company, today announced that it will participate in the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held virtually January 10-13, 2022. Virgin Pulse CEO Chris Michalak will present a company update on Tuesday, January 11 at 12:30 pm ET.

Virgin Pulse

Chris joined Virgin Pulse in June 2021 and has driven exciting initiatives for the company to date: acquiring award-winning health activation company Welltok, bringing on new leadership, expanding Virgin Pulse's partner ecosystem, and increasing its focus on wellbeing, navigation, and care management. During his presentation, Chris will provide an overview of the company's Homebase for Health® strategy and key priorities for 2022.

"Virgin Pulse is changing lives for good by connecting data, people, and technology to deliver a high-tech, human touch experience that helps individuals take small steps, every day, to improve their health and wellbeing," said Chris. "These micro actions have macro impact, improving outcomes and reducing costs for our employer, health system, and health plan clients across the health continuum."

Virgin Pulse is backed by Marlin Equity Partners, a global investment firm with over $8.1 billion in capital commitments under management.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the leading digital-first health and wellbeing company that empowers organizations across the globe to activate populations, improve health outcomes, and reduce spend in an era of accelerating cost and complexity. Virgin Pulse's Homebase for Health® connects data, people, and technology to deliver high-tech, human touch experiences that engage and reward individual journeys. Virgin Pulse impacts over 100 million people across 190 countries by helping Fortune 500, national health plans, and many other organizations change lives – and businesses – for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $8.1 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company's outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 200 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.

Contact:

Erica Morgenstern

Chief Marketing Officer

Virgin Pulse

650-906-7240

Erica.Morgenstern@virginpulse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virgin Pulse