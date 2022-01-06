Therapy Brands wins award for Best Company Culture from Comparably

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands was awarded 'Best Company Culture' by Comparably. Comparably is a highly regarded compensation, workplace culture, and career site that bases these coveted awards upon anonymous employee feedback from reputable U.S. based companies. In addition, Therapy Brands received the 'Best Company Perks & Benefits' award in October 2021.

Best Company Culture award

Therapy Brands creates a positive corporate culture built around its mission, vision, and strategy, with a foundation of diversity, inclusivity, and belonging. The organization believes the key to cultural success is leading with the values of accountability, agility, listening and learning, respect, excellence, and speed.

Julie Gettys, Therapy Brands' Vice President of People Operations, says, "All employees play a vital role in perpetuating a strong culture. Our employees truly facilitate an environment of caring and support for each other. We strive to operate with integrity, work toward excellence, and seek continuous improvement. We all work together to reinforce the organization's core values and ensure that employees are valued, recognized, and rewarded."

The organization is also dedicated to creating a comprehensive community within a remote/hybrid model that focuses on employee health, wellness, and development. In 2021, Therapy Brands introduced numerous enhancements to cultural initiatives, including the promotion of belonging through their "Hive that Thrives" initiative. This initiative enhanced employee recognition platforms that culminate in an annual 'Circle of Excellence' award celebration; meaningful and competitive benefits for employees; and an equity plan that ties every single employee to the company's overall success.

Therapy Brands is seeking best-in-class talent who want to bring technology solutions to the forefront of healthcare. To join the dedicated teams that work side-by-side with providers, industry experts and market leaders, click here.

About Therapy Brands: Therapy Brands is the leading healthcare IT partner for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, revenue and data solutions drive exceptional clinical and financial outcomes. Therapy Brands is the trusted partner of thousands of therapy practices who rely on our solutions to simplify their administration, improve revenue, and enable them to focus on patient care. (www.therapybrands.com.)

About Comparably, in their own words: Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it is like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series. (www.comparably.com)

Media Contact:

Maxanna Bennett

Maxanna.Bennett@therapybrands.com

Related Links:

https://www.therapybrands.com

Therapy Brands (PRNewsfoto/KKR,Therapy Brands)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Therapy Brands