Synairgen announces global strategic partnership with Ashfield Engage

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synairgen plc (LSE: SNG), the respiratory company developing SNG001 (inhaled interferon-beta or IFN-beta) for the treatment of COVID-19 as potentially the first host-targeted, broad-spectrum antiviral treatment delivered directly into the lungs, today announces a partnership with global experts in strategic engagement and commercialisation, Ashfield Engage.

Synairgen logo (PRNewsfoto/Synairgen PLC)

Leveraging its COVID-19 experience, Ashfield Engage is supporting Synairgen as it builds its commercialisation infrastructure for the needs of SNG001, initially in the US, pending completion of pivotal trials and regulatory authorisations. This will include the recruitment of dedicated medical affairs, patient services, commercial and market access teams.

SNG001 is an investigational inhaled formulation of the naturally occurring antiviral protein IFN-beta for potential use in patients hospitalised with COVID-19. The SARS-CoV-2 virus supresses local production of IFN-beta prevents induction of anti-viral responses by infected cells.

"There remains an urgent need for new therapies to treat hospitalised COVID-19 patients in order to prevent disease progression, accelerate hospital discharge and enable patients to quickly resume their usual activities," said Richard Hennings, Chief Commercial Officer of Synairgen. "We are excited to be working with Ashfield Engage given their relevant COVID-19 experience and are confident they understand our needs and values as we build the optimal team."

In November 2021, Synairgen announced that it had completed enrolment of 610 patients in its Phase 3 SPRINTER trial (SG018) and expects top-line data early this year. SNG001 has also recently graduated to the Phase 3 part of the US National Institute of Health's ACTIV-2 trial.

Greg Flynn, Global President of Ashfield Engage, said: "It is a privilege to support Synairgen in bringing this innovative potential treatment to COVID-19 patients. Having initially collaborated with Synairgen regarding patient support, we have together developed a truly consultative approach – taking the time to fully understand patient needs and providing solutions in both hospital and home settings.

"We're grateful that our collaboration has now evolved into a significantly wider partnership which will see us recruiting experts to support delivery of this novel nebulised antiviral to patients, providing MSLs to educate on the SNG001 treatment, and establishing medical information services to respond to patient enquiries."

SNG001 has been granted Fast Track status from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Phase 3 SPRINTER trial was classified as an Urgent Public Health study by the UK's National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

No financial terms have been disclosed regarding the partnership with Ashfield Engage.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Synairgen plc

Richard Marsden, Chief Executive Officer

John Ward, Chief Financial Officer

Brooke Clarke, Head of Communications

Brooke.Clarke@synairgen.com

Tel: + 44 (0) 23 8051 2800

finnCap (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash, Kate Bannatyne, Charlie Beeson (Corporate Finance)

Alice Lane, Sunil de Silva (ECM)

Tel: + 44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Numis Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

James Black, Freddie Barnfield, Duncan Monteith

Tel: + 44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Consilium Strategic Communications (Financial Media and Investor Relations)

Mary-Jane Elliott, Jessica Hodgson, Lucy Featherstone

synairgen@consilium-comms.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

MKC STRATEGIES, LLC (US Media Relations)

Mary Conway

MConway@MKCStrategies.com

Tel: +1 516-606-6545

Notes for Editors

About Synairgen

Synairgen is a UK-based respiratory company focused on drug discovery, development and commercialisation. The Company's primary focus is developing SNG001 (inhaled interferon beta) for the treatment of COVID-19 as potentially the first host-targeted, broad-spectrum antiviral treatment delivered directly into the lungs. SNG001 has been granted Fast Track status from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Phase 3 SPRINTER trial was deemed an Urgent Public Health study by the UK's National Institute for Health Research (NIHR). Synairgen's Phase 3 clinical programme is currently evaluating SNG001 in patients across 17 countries. In a Phase 2 trial in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, SNG001 demonstrated a greater than two-fold chance of recovery to 'no limitation of activities' versus placebo.1

Founded by University of Southampton Professors Sir Stephen Holgate, Donna Davies and Ratko Djukanovic in 2003, Synairgen is quoted on AIM (LSE: SNG). For more information about Synairgen, please see www.synairgen.com.

1https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(20)30511-7/fulltext

About Ashfield Engage

Ashfield Engage is an expert, global partner in customer strategy and execution. Ashfield Engage helps clients to connect with all healthcare audiences to ensure people get knowledge, support and medicines when and where they need them. As experts in strategic engagement, Ashfield Engage creates personalised, impactful experiences for all healthcare audiences, across all channels. Every programme is underpinned by human connections, omnichannel engagement and adaptive analytics.

Ashfield Engage has over 20 years' experience with a team of over 5,000 employees, delivering services in more than 50 countries. Offering services across Medical Affairs, Commercial, Patient Solutions and Event Experiences, Ashfield Engage helps its clients to engage with their stakeholders across the whole commercialisation journey.

For more information, visit www.ashfieldengage.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Synairgen PLC