Fulcrum BioEnergy Hires Greg Heinlein as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Expertise in corporate financial affairs and fundraising will support Fulcrum's large growth program of waste-to-fuel plants across North America

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc. , a pioneer in the production of zero-carbon, transportation fuels from household waste, announced the hiring of Greg Heinlein as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Greg brings more than 30 years of experience in a variety of financial roles, including CFO for private and public companies in the chemical, oil and gas, environmental solutions and technology industries. As Fulcrum's new CFO, Greg will have responsibility for a wide range of corporate financial affairs, highlighted by fundraising and support of key strategic relationships to support the company's large growth and capital needs for Fulcrum's operations.

Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.)

"Greg brings a level of leadership and experience needed to guide and support Fulcrum's continued growth, shaping the future success of the business," said Eric Pryor, President and CEO of Fulcrum. "Having raised more than $30 billion in both public and private entities, Greg's expertise will help Fulcrum deliver on our vision to build many more waste-to-fuel plants across North America and select countries worldwide."

Greg's addition comes as Fulcrum has recently completed construction on its Sierra BioFuels Plant, the nation's first commercial-scale plant converting household waste into drop-in transportation fuels. With construction complete, start-up and commissioning work on the plant is nearly complete with fuel production at Sierra scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022. Located east of Reno in Storey County, Nevada, the Sierra BioFuels Plant will convert approximately 175,000 tons of prepared waste feedstock into approximately 11 million gallons of zero-carbon syncrude annually, that will then be upgraded to drop-in transportation fuels such as sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel.

About Fulcrum

Based in Pleasanton, California, Fulcrum is leading the development of a reliable and efficient process for transforming waste into zero-carbon transportation fuels, including sustainable aviation fuel and diesel. The Company's innovative process utilizing household garbage as a feedstock will reduce greenhouse gases by approximately 100%, contributing to the aviation and transportation sectors' carbon reduction goals. Beginning with the Sierra BioFuels Plant, Fulcrum's plants will provide customers with low-carbon drop-in fuel that is competitively priced with traditional petroleum fuel.

The Company is advancing on its large commercial growth program of zero-carbon waste-to-fuels plants across North America with a planned production capacity of more than 400 million gallons per year. Fulcrum, a privately held company, has aligned itself with strategic feedstock, technology and fuel offtake partners to further strengthen and accelerate the Company's patented and proprietary approach to commercially producing large volumes of renewable fuel from municipal solid waste. For more information, please visit www.fulcrum-bioenergy.com .

Contact

Rick Barraza

Vice President

rbarraza@fulcrum-bioenergy.com

