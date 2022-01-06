Barulich Dugoni & Suttmann Law Group, Inc. promotes Principal and Director James Cummins to shareholder

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barulich Dugoni & Suttmann Law Group, Inc. (BDS) is excited to announce the promotion of James Cummins to shareholder, effective January 1, 2022. Cummins has led the firm's litigation practice since 2019. He will join shareholders Paul Barulich, Larry Dugoni and Chelsea Suttmann.

"We could not be more thrilled to announce Jim's promotion. Jim's leadership in our litigation department has been instrumental to the growth and reputation of the firm, and we are privileged to have him become a shareholder," said the firm's founder, Paul Barulich.

"I have no doubt in my mind that Jim will excel in this role and bring new insight and outstanding aptitude to our leadership team," said Director and Shareholder Larry Dugoni. "Jim's constant drive to see all client matters through to a successful end result made this an easy choice."

Cummins is a highly skilled and trusted litigator whose practice focuses on disputes arising out of trusts, estates, fiduciary mismanagement, and financial elder abuse. Cummins additionally has significant experience in real property, commercial, and community property disputes. Prior to joining BDS, Cummins worked at Hoge Fenton, a multi-service law firm headquartered in Silicon Valley.

Managing Director Chelsea Suttmann, who became a shareholder in January 2019, says Cummins' promotion was a clear choice for the firm. "Jim is a remarkable attorney who brings a strong sense of collegiality and teamwork to everything he does," said Suttmann.

In addition to his shareholder responsibilities, Cummins will continue to mentor his colleagues in the litigation department. "This work is really all about the people," said Cummins. "At BDS, we have an incredible group of colleagues and leaders, and we are committed to doing our best for our clients who trust us with some of the most challenging and personal decisions of their lives. I truly have the utmost respect for everyone with whom I work. The litigation team is made up of several young attorneys, and in the years to come, I am looking forward to seeing their growth and watching them succeed on behalf of our clients."

Cummins has had work published in the Daily Journal, the California Lawyers Association Trust and Estates Quarterly Newsletter, and CEB. He has spoken at numerous events throughout Northern California, including on the subject of attorney fees and damages in trust and estate litigation at the Jerry A. Kasner Virtual Estate Planning Symposium in 2021.

Cummins received his J.D. from Santa Clara University School of Law in 2009 and his B.A. from Loyola Marymount University in 2005.

About Barulich Dugoni & Suttmann Law Group, Inc.: Founded in 1989, BDS has earned a national reputation in estate, business, and tax planning, as well as in counseling and litigation. BDS's attorneys have decades of experience in providing dedicated service to clients, including higher asset individuals and organizations in Burlingame, tech professionals and startups in Silicon Valley, and more.

