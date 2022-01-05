PRISM BioLab, enters multi-project drug discovery collaboration with Roche and Genentech

PRISM BioLab provides the PepMetics™ Library, a proprietary library of peptide mimetic small molecules for screening against targets selected by Roche and Genentech

TOKYO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRISM BioLab, a Japan based biotechnology company with a proprietary peptide mimetic small molecule drug discovery platform, today announced it has entered into a multi-target research collaboration and licensing agreement with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

Under the terms of the agreement, PRISM BioLab will provide its proprietary library of peptide mimetic small molecules, the PepMetics Library, for screening against targets selected by Roche and Genentech. Upon identification of hit compounds, Roche and Genentech may elect to further develop and commercialize the compounds.

PRISM BioLab is eligible to receive an upfront payment, success-based milestone payments and royalties on future net sales. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.

About PRISM BioLab

PRISM BioLab Co., Ltd., is a biotechnology company with a proprietary small molecule drug discovery platform "PepMetics™ Technology". The PepMetics™ molecules are designed to mimic α-helix or β-turn peptides using a unique stable scaffold with corresponding dihedral angles. These motifs are essential for protein-protein interactions within the cell, especially related to transcription and translation. Using this small molecule technology, two clinical-stage assets for cancer and fibrosis have been developed and licensed. Further, PRISM BioLab is working on new drug targets in collaboration with Global and Japanese pharmaceutical companies.

Contact:

PRISM BioLab Co., Ltd.

info@prismbiolab.com

26-1, Muraoka-Higashi 2-chome. Fujisawa, Kanagawa 251-8555

www.prismbiolab.com

