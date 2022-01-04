Raytheon Technologies to release fourth quarter results on Jan. 25

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) will issue its fourth quarter 2021 earnings on Tuesday, Jan. 25, prior to the stock market opening. A conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A presentation corresponding with the conference call will be available on the company's website at www.rtx.com for downloading prior to the call. To listen to the earnings call by phone, dial (866) 219-7829 between 8:10 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. ET. Please limit your use of the phone's speaker mode to optimize the audio quality of the call for all participants.

Analysts who wish to ask a question following the prepared remarks should press "1" on their phone during the call. Your name will be placed in queue. To remove yourself from the queue, press "#." If you need assistance, press "*0" to reach the conference operator.

The call will be broadcast live on the Internet at www.rtx.com. A recording will be archived on the site and will be available for replay by phone from 11:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 25, to 11:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, Feb. 8. For a replay, dial (855) 859-2056. At the prompt for a conference ID number, enter 5177315.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

