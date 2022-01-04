Artera Services Appoints Stacy Laszewski as Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera Services ("Artera"), one of the nation's industry-leading providers of essential infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries, announces today that its Board of Directors has appointed Stacy Laszewski as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Artera Logo (PRNewsfoto/Artera Services)

Artera CEO Brian Palmer stated, "Stacy brings significant financial experience and strong leadership skills to Artera. Her operational background is well aligned with our focus on driving value for our customers and delivering growth and strong financial performance."

Ms. Laszewski has nearly three decades of global financial leadership experience, most recently serving as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis and Transformation of Otis Worldwide Corporation. As CFO of Artera, Ms. Laszewski will lead all aspects of Artera's finance organization.

"It's an exciting time to join Artera," said Stacy Laszewski. "The company is a well-positioned market leader with a track record of operating excellence and significant growth opportunities to pursue. I am looking forward to starting this new opportunity in 2022."

About Artera

Artera, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a $2.5+ billion industry-leading provider of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries across 41 states. Artera employs more than 11,100 people throughout the United States and focuses on the maintenance, replacement, upgrade, and integrity of existing infrastructure. Artera's business units are recognized market leaders, have long-standing operating histories in the industry, and share common core values of Safety, Quality, Commitment, and Reputation. For more information, visit www.artera.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Artera Services