Invesco Ltd. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) will release its fourth quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.invesco.com/corporate, at approximately 7 a.m. ET. A conference call to discuss Invesco's results will be held at 9 a.m. ET on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Presentations.

Those wishing to participate should call:

US & Canada Toll Free: 866-803-2143 International: 1-210-795-1098



Passcode: Invesco



The presentation will be made available via a simultaneous webcast at www.invesco.com/corporate.

An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the call:

U.S. & Canada: 888-566-0496 International: 1-203-369-3055

The replay will be removed after February 8, 2022.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: Greg Ketron 404-724-4299

Aimee Partin 404-724-4248 Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070

