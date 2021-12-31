MIAMI, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based luxury real estate auction house Platinum Luxury Auctions is ringing in the New Year with nearly $100 million in luxury properties scheduled to hit the auction block. The offering consists of five properties, each of which will be sold individually via five luxury auction® dates staggered throughout January and February in 2022. The properties are diverse in style and geography, spanning the continental U.S. and extending to the Caribbean. Platinum is managing each transaction in concert with the respective listing brokerage.

Miami-based luxury real estate auction house Platinum Luxury Auctions has announced a 5-property offering with a listing price tag approaching $100 million to kick off the New Year. The luxury auction® sales are scheduled throughout Jan and Feb of 2022, and feature diverse properties ranging from a Paradise Valley, AZ estate to a luxe villa on Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands (pictured). Four of five properties are offered without reserve. Discover more at PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

Platinum Luxury Auctions Rings in New Year with Multi-Property Offering Approaching $100 Million

"The nearly ubiquitous and unprecedented rise in luxury property demand and pricing that began in Q4 2020 and has continued through 2021 inherently limited the inventory available to us for luxury auction® sale, so we're very pleased to have such a robust start to 2022," stated Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's Founder and President. "These are prime properties in prime locations, representing the type of purchase opportunities our global buying audience appreciates."

To be sure, those buyers are likely to appreciate that four of the five properties are offered without reserve, meaning they will sell to the highest bidder regardless of the price. A summary of the properties follows, listed in chronological order of their luxury auction® date…

January 15, 2022: Paradise Valley, AZ. Previously $6 million. Now selling Without Reserve. This sprawling, hillside estate offers sublime views over Paradise Valley and to the surrounding Phoenix Mountains. The residence includes an indoor pool and spa, and serves as a terrific venue for events and entertaining, per its owners.

January 21, 2022: Miami, FL. Previously $17.5 million. Now selling Without Reserve. This true, top-floor penthouse offers an incredibly rare feature in Miami: a private, rooftop pool and lounge with panoramic views of downtown Miami, Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and beyond. The "decorator-ready" unit will convey with more than $1,000,000 in pre-paid materials, finishes, and installation work.

January 22, 2022: Nashville, TN. Previously $9.5 million. Now selling subject to a $5m Reserve. Recently featured in the Wall Street Journal, this stately manor in Nashville's coveted Belle Meade area was built for sports and entertainment mogul Richard Evans, an influential business figure in Nashville. The residence sits on 5 lush acres and includes a large pool and separate guesthouse.

February 5, 2022: Wellington, FL. Previously $14.9 million. Now selling Without Reserve. This offering marks Platinum's 10th luxury auction® in Wellington, the posh equestrian community in Palm Beach County. The newly built (2018) equestrian compound occupies 15 acres and includes a 24-stall barn, 6-bedroom residence, and a host of equine amenities. An adjacent, 7-acre parcel is available separately.

February 12, 2022: Little Dix Bay, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands. Previously $45 million. Now selling Without Reserve. This custom-built estate, named Villa Katsura, is the priciest property in the collection. Located in the exclusive Rosewood Little Dix Bay resort community on Virgin Gorda, the villa offers stunning ocean views, a private beach, and enchanting architecture inspired by Eastern traditions. Waterfall walls, relaxation/meditation pavilions, multiple pools, and Zen gardens create a truly unique island sanctuary.

Each luxury auction® sale is a live, one-day bidding event held in real-time, with bidders encouraged to participate in person at the given venue. Remote bidding is also available globally, however, with real-time audio/video feeds for those bidders who are unable to attend in person.

Bidders who wish to participate in any of these luxury auctions® must formally register in advance of the sales date. Registration includes a refundable bid deposit, the amount of which may vary for each luxury auction®. Inquire with Platinum for complete details.

Previews of each property are available by appointment, 3-4 weeks in advance of each luxury auction® date. Detailed information on each property, its preview schedules, and terms of sale is available online at PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com. Interested parties may also contact Platinum's corporate offices at 800.262.5132.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) "luxury auction(s)." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.05 billion in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.65 billion in additional luxury property assets worldwide.

Perched on a gentle hillside, this Arizona residence offers striking views over Paradise Valley to the surrounding Phoenix Mountains. Once asking $6 million, the property will now be sold without reserve at a luxury auction® scheduled for Jan 15, 2022. Learn more at ParadiseLuxuryAuction.com.

Platinum Luxury Auctions will host its 10th luxury auction® in the globally prominent equestrian community of Wellington, Florida on Feb 5, 2022. On that date, a newly built (2018) equestrian estate on 15 acres will be sold to the highest bidder without reserve. The property was recently asking $14.9 million. It includes a 24-stall barn, 6-bedroom residence, and numerous equine amenities. WellingtonLuxuryAuction.com.

Originally built by Richard Evans, an extremely influential figure in Nashville's music industry, with business interests ranging from Radio City Music Hall to Madison Square Garden, this stately manor is located on 5 lush acres in prestigious Belle Meade. The posh city is home to many of Nashville's largest estates. New to market earlier this year at $9.5 million, the home will now be sold at luxury auction® on Jan 22, 2022, subject to a $5 million reserve price. NashvilleLuxuryAuction.com.

Located in the acclaimed Brickell Flatiron building in downtown Miami's vibrant Brickell neighborhood, this true penthouse occupies the development's top floor. It boasts an incredibly rare feature for Miami real estate: a private rooftop pool and lounge, with spectacular views of Miami's downtown, Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and beyond. Previously $17.5 million, the unit will now sell without reserve on Jan 21, 2022. Details at MiamiLuxuryAuction.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC