Tommy's Welcomes Marine Outfitters to the Tommy's Family

CHARLESTON, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy's Boats LLC is honored to announce the integration of Marine Outfitters into the Tommy's family.

Marine Outfitters is a family-owned, award-winning Malibu/Axis dealership that has served Charleston, TN and the greater Chattanooga area since 1993.

"Excited to add the Malibu portfolio of products to our line-up in the greater Chattanooga market, we are honored to have worked with Malibu Boats and the Curtis/McPhail family to continue their legacy in the community. Looking forward to becoming even more entrenched with our Tennessee customers and business partners alike, this move fits perfectly into our continued expansion efforts nationally."— Mason Koffman, President, Tommy's Boats LLC.

Since 1981, Tommy's has been a staple in the towboat industry. With roots in Colorado, starting as a ski and slalom shop, Tommy's has grown to over 14 locations across the U.S. and is the world's largest Malibu and Axis dealer. For over 40 years, Tommy's dealership teams work diligently to serve thousands of boat owners and strive to be strong partners in each of their communities.

Tommy's welcomes all Marine Outfitters customers, as it continues to bring the absolute best products and services to the families of each community while striving to exceed all their expectations.

We invite all Marine Outfitters customers to Tommy's Chattanooga for all boating and watersports needs.

Tommy's Chattanooga

6200 SR-58

Harrison, TN 37341

Direct any questions pertaining to the Marine Outfitters addition to info@gettommys.com.

