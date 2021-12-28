Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care Celebrates Resident-Ambassadors

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for giving and this season the leadership team at Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care honored a unique group of residents who ensure others feel welcome all year round.

Watercrest St. Lucie West celebrated their Resident-Ambassadors with a private holiday luncheon, thanking them for their year round service to their community.

The Resident-Ambassador program at Watercrest St. Lucie West consists of a gregarious group of resident-volunteers who orient new residents to life in and around their new home. This 'team within the team' is comprised of residents who provide expert-level demonstrations of Watercrest's technology enhancements and keep their neighbors appraised of community details and upcoming events. On any given day, you can find these friendly faces touring families around the community or participating in one of Watercrest's signature program offerings alongside their new neighbors.

"Resident-Ambassadors have become a vital part of the move-in experience," says Bobi Kruemberg, Executive Director of Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care. "Nobody can make new neighbors feel quite at home like the ones who've already made it theirs!"

The leadership team at Watercrest St. Lucie West understands the true value that this group of resident-volunteers brings to their community. In celebration of each Resident-Ambassador and their collective enthusiasm, dedication, and embodiment of Watercrest's commitment, To Welcome, To Care, To Serve, the team hosted an intimate holiday Ambassador Luncheon in the Chef's private dining room, where the focus was centered on welcoming, caring for, and serving the very residents that make Watercrest feel like home.

Watercrest St. Lucie West is a 112,000-square foot, signature Watercrest product, providing 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service and breathtaking lakeside views. The community boasts an exquisite design with stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies and Florida style outdoor living spaces with picturesque water views.

Conveniently located at 279 NW California Boulevard, Watercrest St. Lucie West is just minutes from abundant dining, entertainment, and retail options. Port St. Lucie is home to PGA Village, the NY Mets Spring Training, waterfront downtown district, botanical gardens, as well as a top-rated park system, cultural attractions, recreational facilities, and vast residential options. For information, contact Diann McDonough, Community Relations Director at 772-877-2596.

