MOBILESTYLES Wrapped: Celebrating the Successes of 2021

GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing salons and spas to either temporarily or permanently close their doors, on-demand beauty apps have allowed for clients to continue receiving services and professionals to continue making a living. MOBILESTYLES App has the nation's premier health and beauty professionals, all of whom adhere to CDC guidelines while providing their top-notch services.

Throughout this past year, MOBILESTYLES has experienced tremendous success. With 89,000 app downloads, the company continues to connect busy individuals to leading health and beauty PROs who travel directly to clients' homes, hotel rooms, or offices.

More than 500 services can be booked on the MOBILESTYLES App, including the popular hair cutting, hair coloring, and full-face makeup services, to name a few. The addition of kids' haircuts expands their huge library to include the younger generations' health and beauty needs, as well.

MOBILESTYLES isn't only growing the number of services they provide, but also the locations available for booking. While the cities with the most bookings are Los Angeles, CA, and Austin, TX, the app is licensed and available in 38 states across the nation . . . and still growing!

MOBILESTYLES takes feedback from their clients and PROs to heart and has incorporated it into the not-yet-released Version 2.0 of the app, which will be available soon for download. MOBILESTYLES' plans to continue improving the app, enhancing the experience of their PROs, and connecting clients with top-notch professionals set them on the path to exponential growth in the near future.

MOBILESTYLES is the leading on-demand health and beauty app that connects talented hairstylists, makeup artists, massage therapists, and other health and beauty professionals to sophisticated, on-the-go individuals anytime, anywhere. Add MOBILESTYLES to your lifestyle by downloading the app today.

