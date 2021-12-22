US Hybrid Receives $5.5 Million Purchase Order from Global Environmental Products to Electrify Street Sweepers for California and other state fleets

US Hybrid and GEP have been working together since 2009 and have deployed first-of-their-kind, fully electric street sweepers across the US and Japan

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US Hybrid , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ideanomics and a leader in advanced battery, fuel cell and hybrid electric vehicles, today announced a $5.5 million purchase order from Global Environmental Products (GEP) for additional battery powertrain kits for electric street sweepers for California's largest fleet operator, with delivery of the order expected to occur during 2022.

GEP produces hybrid and fully electric street sweepers, manufactured in San Bernardino, Calif. In 2009, GEP partnered with US Hybrid to launch the first hybrid electric street sweepers in New York City and have since deployed an additional operation in Japan. In 2021, GEP teamed with US Hybrid again to deploy the first of its kind, fully electric, supercharged street sweeper, operating in Brooklyn, New York. This sweeper will be part of the cleanup of Times Square in New York City following the upcoming 2022 New Year's Eve ball drop and is a key component in improving the air quality and noise levels on streets.

"Through our continued supplier relationship with GEP, we are making major advancements in commercializing electrification in the commercial sector," said Dr. Abas Goodarzi, CEO of US Hybrid. "We're pleased with this continuation of our work with GEP to provide solutions which support California's clean mobility goals and are honored to expand our support of municipalities in their vision of environmental sustainability and stewardship."

The battery electric powertrain kits in this new purchase order will include the battery, powertrain, charger, economizer, and telematics.

US Hybrid is powering the transition to clean service vehicles that can be easily managed and maintained by municipal departments of sanitation and transportation. Zero-emission street sweepers reduce both air and noise pollution and can be impactful game-changers in moving towards a fully electrified world. Each electric street sweeper will save an estimated 89 metric tons of carbon emissions over the lifetime of the vehicle, which is the equivalent of taking 19 cars off the road for a year.

The all-electric US Hybrid and GEP street sweeper features one 200-kW traction motor along with lithium-ion batteries that are charged via an AC 20kW, SAE J1772-compliant on board and a fast DC charge off-board charging system.

About US Hybrid

US Hybrid specializes in the design and manufacturing of zero-emission electric powertrain components including traction motors, controllers, auxiliary drives, energy storage and fuel cell engines for electric, hybrid, and fuel cell medium and heavy-duty municipality vehicles, commercial trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles throughout the world.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales-to-financing-to-charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and offer shareholders the opportunity to participate in high-potential growth industries.

