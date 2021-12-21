MINISO marks milestone in Boston with 5,000th store globally; $10 N' Under concept wins over Gen Z with trendy experiences

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After growing at breakneck speed for several years, lifestyle retailer MINISO has hit yet another milestone. On December 18, the brand's 5,000th store opened in Boston, Massachusetts, bringing its variety of affordable plush toys and household items to the New England region for the first time. Three other stores opened in California, Pennsylvania, and another Massachusetts city on the same day.

The first 100 customers to the store received a goodie bag containing various items commemorating the special occasion. MINISO hosted several fun-filled activities for the grand opening: a raffle draw, visits by local influencers, as well as an opportunity to have a photograph taken next to the store's permanent "plushie wall" and a giant 2 meter-tall Penpen plushie, from MINISO's original MINI Family collection. At the opening ceremony, MINISO unveiled a unique plaque recognizing the 5,000th store milestone.

MINISO’s 5,000th global store in Boston, Massachusetts

$10 N' Under receives positive market response from Gen Z shoppers

MINISO's expansion in North America is among the brand's fastest in the world, reflecting the high priority the brand places on this market. Since its regional debut in North America, MINISO has expanded to key locations such as New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Toronto, Montreal, and Calgary. By the end of 2021, MINISO will be present in over 100 locations in North America, and all of its stores in the region will be refashioned under the $10 N' Under concept.

MINISO's $10 N' Under is a place where affordability meets quality and trendy design, attributes that meet the needs of Gen Z shoppers. Creating a pleasant shopping experience is also key to MINISO's strategy. To that end, the brand has made its store décor unique to certain locations. For instance, its SoHo pop-up in New York City features a wide variety of plush toys and pillows exuding warmth and comfort. "The strong market response towards our $10 N' Under stores validates our strategy to cater to Gen Z who place a premium on value: they want trendy, quality products at an affordable price," said Andrew Xie, General Manager of MINISO North America.

Famous local supermodels in the United States participated in the opening ceremony of the MINISO's 5000th store around the world.

2022 looks positive for MINISO globally

MINISO has entered 100 countries and regions after a wave of rapid expansion in recent years, with stores in UK, Italy, Spain, India, Mexico and many more. MINISO will take prudent steps to ensure its business remains strong. At the same time, MINISO will proactively respond to changes in different markets. The brand is confident that 2022 will be a year of continued success.

In 2022, MINISO will expand its Gen Z product offerings with scented products, plush toys, and fun accessories. "MINISO will localize its product portfolio based on market trends to meet local consumer needs," said MINISO overseas VP Vincent Huang.

About MINISO

Lifestyle product retailer MINISO (NYSE: MNSO) offers high quality household goods, cosmetics, food, and toys at affordable prices. Since its 2013 debut, as of December 18, 2021, MINISO has rapidly expanded to 5,000 retail stores in 100 markets worldwide. Sleekly designed and packed with the latest must-haves, MINISO retail outlets make it possible for everyone to have a little fun all the time by enjoying life's little surprises.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Miniso Group