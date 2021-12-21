Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Dividend

WINDSOR, Va., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA), the Windsor-based holding company for Farmers Bank, announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share to holders of common stock of the company. On an annualized basis the $0.15 per share dividend is increased 25% from the dividend declared in December 2020 of $0.12 per share.

The record date for stockholders entitled to payment of the dividend will be the close of normal trading on January 3, 2022, with payment to occur by January 18, 2022.

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA. Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

Farmers Bank, founded in 1919, is headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater, Virginia. Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

