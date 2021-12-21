Emmes Acquires Institut Dr. Schauerte, Entering Real World Evidence Market

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes (the "Company"), a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, today announced that it has acquired Institut Dr. Schauerte (IDS), a CRO headquartered in Munich, Germany. Founded in 1990, IDS is a full-service, technology-oriented CRO that specializes in late-phase, non-interventional, and post-market clinical follow-up studies. It has conducted more than 400 studies across a range of therapeutic areas.

IDS marks the third acquisition for Emmes in the last year and since Behrman's investment in 2019. The Company previously purchased Neox, headquartered in the Czech Republic, in December 2020 and UK-based Orphan Reach in May 2021. The acquisition of IDS augments Emmes' global reach by expanding the Company's presence in Germany and adding new long-term strategic relationships with global biopharma companies. With IDS, Emmes now has more than 1,200 employees.

Grant Behrman, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said, "IDS is a highly complementary and additive business that significantly enhances the Emmes platform. Since our initial investment, we are proud to have helped drive the Company's rapid expansion of its global reach and customer base – first with Neox and Orphan Reach, and now with IDS, a market leader in Germany. We look forward to continuing to support the Company's success and growth trajectory."

Emmes Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christine Dingivan said, "This is another positive step in our growth and diversification strategy. Institut Dr. Schauerte has a 30-year history and deep expertise in the growing field of Real World Evidence (RWE) research. Its agile, technology-enabled approach is a perfect fit with Emmes and will enhance our digital capabilities."

She added, "Emmes Europe is growing quickly, and Institut Dr. Schauerte will be joining an integrated team across the UK and EU that is successfully collaborating with colleagues in Canada, India and the U.S. to conduct global clinical trials."

IDS' clinical trial operations have been conducted in more than 20 countries, and the company has seen accelerating revenues from post-approval non-interventional studies. RWE and Real World Data have become increasingly important in improving patient care and influencing product development and lifecycle management decisions for drug, device and diagnostic manufacturers.

Institut Dr. Schauerte CEO and Founder Dr. Wulfram Schauerte said, "Our deep expertise in RWE and a thriving set of offices in Munich and Cottbus, Germany will be strong assets in Emmes' global growth plans. We are excited about joining the company and working with our new colleagues in Emmes Europe. We share much in common; in addition to our dedication to high research standards, we place great value on employee engagement and long-term client relationships."

Dr. Schauerte and IDS' leaders and staff will continue in their current roles.

About Institut Dr. Schauerte

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, and founded in 1990, Institut Dr. Schauerte is a technology-oriented full-service Clinical Research Organization that specializes in late-phase, non-interventional, and post-market clinical follow-up studies. Committed to providing high quality, bespoke RWE services and solutions, Institut Dr. Schauerte serves pharmaceutical and medical device companies across Europe in a broad range of therapeutic areas.

About Emmes

Founded in 1977, Emmes is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: defense and aerospace, healthcare services, and specialty manufacturing and distribution. Since its inception, the firm has raised $3.5 billion and is currently investing out of its sixth fund.

Contact

Ross Lovern / Daniel Hoadley

Kekst CNC

ross.lovern@kekstcnc.com / daniel.hoadley@kekstcnc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Behrman Capital