Viking Integrated Safety Partners with ServersCheck to Offer  Early-Warning Sensors for Comprehensive Fire Prevention 

CALEDONIA, Mich., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Integrated Safety (VIS), a division of Viking SupplyNet, announced the immediate availability of InfraSensing sensors, monitoring appliances, and connectivity solutions from ServersCheck, an industrial sensor manufacturer that provides innovative technology to remotely monitor critical facilities. The InfraSensing solution is based on wired & wireless sensors to monitor the physical environments and is ideally suited for remote autonomous infrastructures, such as modular, edge, and micro data centers, emergency storage and power supply systems, or localized applications within hyperscale data centers. ServersCheck sensors complement the VIS range of pre-engineered fire safety solutions to provide a comprehensive suite of technologies aimed at protecting remote critical infrastructure.

"We're excited to partner with ServersCheck, a best-in-class provider of early-warning sensors," commented Mike Crovo, General Manager of VIS. "ServersCheck's InfraSensing platform is highly complementary to our existing fire protection solutions. For instance, ServersCheck's thermal imaging and gas detection sensors can alert of a potential threat before smoke detectors activate. This is especially critical in unmanned facilities, like battery energy storage systems (BESS), which tend to follow a common fire threat profile — overheating and/or off-gassing, smoke, flames, and threat of escalation. By providing early warning sensors covering a variety of potential threats, VIS can deliver broad fire prevention," Crovo added.

VIS will offer the entire suite of 80+ sensors and appliances. The sensors include monitors and detectors for environmental anomalies, thermal sensing, gas detection, airflow conditions, water/fuel leaks, power failures, security management, and more. The sensors can be integrated with a variety of connectivity options, and all the ServersCheck sensors operate as hard-wired or wireless. Monitoring appliances consolidate all sensors and log, monitor, alert on-premises and optionally to the cloud for remote access.

VIS features a Global Engineering Support Services Center that provides free assistance with a clients' design, installation, and maintenance of each project, including the new ServersCheck portfolio. This design support can speed your project to deployment, while ensuring a comprehensive and cost-effective solution. All VIS solutions are sold through Viking SupplyNet which distributes the largest selection of integrated detection, alarm, and suppression systems to customers worldwide. Viking SupplyNet's state-of-the-art inventory system links all locations to ensure that every solution is available for timely delivery to any job site, anywhere in the world.

Viking Integrated Safety is a division of Viking SupplyNet, joining other Viking Group, Inc. companies, including The Viking Corporation, Viking Fabrication Services, and Viking Plastics. Viking Group, Inc. is a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of innovative fire protection and life safety systems. For 100 years the company's products and services have protected lives and property worldwide from the devastating effects of fire. For more information on Viking Integrated Safety, visit Safety.SupplyNet.com or call (800) 968-9501.

