Venture Investors Health Fund announces that Shelly Lanning has joined the firm as a Venture Partner

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Investors Health Fund, a leading early-stage health care investment firm, announced that Shelly Lanning has joined the investment team as a Venture Partner. See her bio at https://ventureinvestors.com/people/shelly-lanning/

Shelly brings over 25 years of investing and operating experience, primarily within the healthcare, medical devices, and health & wellness industries. She was previously a Managing Director at HealthCor Venture Partners and an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley Venture Partners. Her experience includes venture capital and growth equity investing, including M&A transaction expertise, corporate strategy, business development and financial.

Shelly is currently the founding member at SWL Healthcare Ventures, where she focuses on early-stage healthcare investments. Shelly led the most recent financing and serves on the board of Marani Health, an early stage fetal and maternal health company spun out of the Mayo Clinic. Shelly also led the financing and serves on the Board of Intellihealth, an early-stage company spun out of Weill Cornell Medical focused in obesity. Additional active investments include Ghost Lifestyles (sports nutrition) and Rescripted (fertility).

"We're excited to add Shelly to the team. Her extensive experience as a healthcare operator and investor will bring a valuable perspective to Venture Investors and the entrepreneurs we work with," said Jim Adox, Executive Managing Director, Venture Investors. "I've had the pleasure of knowing and working with Shelly for over 22 years and have been impressed by her leadership style, industry expertise and passion for the work. I look forward to seeing Shelly contribute to our team and having an impact on our current and future portfolio companies."

About Venture Investors

Venture Investors is a venture capital firm focused on cutting-edge, early-stage healthcare innovations that are emerging from the U.S. Midwest's research university ecosystems, and that have the potential to become the global standard of care. Venture Investors currently manages more than $275M in capital. Since our inception, we have invested in more than 80 companies, with 18 active companies in our current portfolio. The firm invests in seed and early-stage companies across a wide range of sectors within the healthcare space, with a particular focus on Medical Devices and Diagnostics, Biopharma, Therapeutics and Vaccines, and Digital Health. We offer a deep network of connections, operating experience, and a wide range of impactful services to help CEOs and founders scale their businesses. Venture Investors has offices in Madison and Milwaukee, WI and Ann Arbor, MI.

