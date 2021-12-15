Mars Wrigley U.S. Removes 98 Metric Tons of Plastic - Equivalent to the Weight of a Space Shuttle Headed into Orbit - with "Launch" of M&M'S® Theater Boxes

Removal of 98 tons of plastic overwrap - equaling the weight of a space shuttle headed into orbit - now makes M&M'S® Theater Boxes 100% recyclable

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Wrigley, the maker of some of the world's most beloved treats and snacks, takes the next step in its commitment to more sustainable packaging with M&M'S® theater boxes in the U.S. M&M'S was recently named one of the top 5 brands in the US by YouGov, and M&M'S theater boxes will now be fully recyclable in U.S. with the removal of the traditional plastic overwrap. This sustainability step eliminates 98 metric tons of plastic waste a year, equal to the weight of a space shuttle headed into orbit. The updated packaging has been rolling onto shelves since late September and is now available in theaters and major retailers nationwide.

"At Mars Wrigley, we're committed to creating better moments by improving our societal impact and helping protect the environment through more sustainable packaging," said Justin Comes, Vice President of R&D, Mars Wrigley North America. "Removing 98 tons of plastic – equal to the weight of a space shuttle headed into orbit – from our M&M'S theater boxes in the U.S. is an important sustainability step for one of America's best and most famous brands to help build a circular economy where packaging never becomes waste."

This latest M&M'S announcement is one of many tangible actions Mars Wrigley is taking around the world to support a circular economy and to help people protect our planet while enjoying some of their favorite treats and snacks.

A few notable highlights of Mars' Climate Action:

Mars Bars ( United Kingdom , Ireland , Canada , November 3, 2021 ): Mars announced that all its over 220 million Mars Bars sold in the UK, Ireland and Canada will be certified as carbon neutral by 2023.

Packaging Reduction and Redesign:

Maltesers ( United Kingdom , October 20, 2021 ): Maltesers swapped the plastic from the interior of candy boxes with a water-based coating, reducing 82 metric tons of plastic waste.

EXTRA Gum Bottle ( Germany , July, 2021): First ever Mars Wrigley gum bottle with 30% recycled content launched across the German market, an industry-leading move that reduces virgin plastic use by ~350 tons annually.

Orbit Megapack ( United States , May 21, 2021 ): Orbit Megapack released on-pack recycling guides from How2Recycle®, providing a step-by-step guide on whether and how to recycle each part of the gum pack.

Balisto ( Germany , February 21, 2021 ) : Balisto offered a chocolate bar with paper-based packaging for the first time in partnership with German retailer EDEKA Minden-Hannover reducing the use of packaging plastic by around 440 kilograms.

M&M'S ( France , November 18, 2020 ): M&M's launched recyclable packaging in the M&M'S Choco 300g pouch in France as part of Hero Projects, an ongoing program in Europe that tests alternative and sustainable packaging solutions.

Collaborative Partnerships:

Closed Loop Partners' Composting Consortium ( United States , November 9, 2021 ) : Mars Wrigley joined Close Loop Partners' Composting Consortium to research ways to expand compost infrastructure and consumer knowledge of the composting landscape.

Danimer Scientific ( United States , March 16, 2021 ): Mars Wrigley partnered with Danimer Scientific, a leading developer and manufacturer of biodegradable materials, to develop an innovative home compostable packaging for its products.

These initiatives underscore Mars Wrigley's purpose of Better Moments and More Smiles, which emphasizes a connected and caring world and supports the ambitions laid out in Mars Sustainable in a Generation plan. For further information on Mars' approach to sustainable packaging, visit https://www.mars.com/sustainability-plan/healthy-planet/sustainable-packaging.

