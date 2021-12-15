HIBBETT AND PUMA DONATE $20,000, APPAREL & FOOTWEAR TO SPREAD A LITTLE HOLIDAY CHEER AT CHILDREN'S OF ALABAMA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett, Inc., leading Birmingham based premium footwear and athleisure retailer, today proudly announced a special donation to Children's of Alabama in partnership with leading global sportswear company, PUMA. In the spirit of the season, a donation of $20,000 along with 4,350 pieces of PUMA footwear and apparel and 10,560 crayon sets, were presented by Hibbett and PUMA to Children's of Alabama, on December 14, 2021.

Hibbett and PUMA donate $20,000, footwear, apparel and supplies to Children's of Alabama. L to R: Joanna Goss – Puma, Haley Zigas – Puma, Kelly Bowman – Hibbett | City Gear, Emily Hornak – Children’s of Alabama, Sarah Sharp – Hibbett | City Gear, Elizabeth Hill – Hibbett | City Gear, Scott Smith - PumaPhoto credit: Patrick Deavours, Children's of Alabama

"We cannot thank Hibbett and PUMA enough for their generous donation to Children's again this year," said Emily Hornak, Director of Cause Marketing and Corporate Partnerships at Children's of Alabama. "Meeting the emotional, social and psychosocial needs of patients and families through family centered care is a top priority at Children's, and these donations will benefit three areas of the hospital that have continued to provide extraordinary services for not only our patients, but also their families."

"We hope that this donation of funds and much needed supplies from Hibbett and our generous partners at PUMA will help support hundreds of families at Children's of Alabama this holiday season and beyond," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett. "We want to spread a little joy to the children, families and hard-working Children's staff, so they can focus on the important work of comfort and healing."

Donations from Hibbett and PUMA will benefit the Care Closet in Social Services, Child Life's Sugar Plum Shop and the CHIPS Center, which all focus on providing family centered care for patients and their families. The Care Closet is utilized by social workers from every division at Children's on a daily basis, and shoes and clothing items are frequently needed, but not always readily available. On average, the team provides more than 400 families in crisis with essential items each year.

The Sugar Plum Shop provides an average of 260 patient families with gifts to help ease the burden of being in the hospital during the holiday season annually, while Children's Hospital Intervention and Prevention Services (CHIPS Center) promotes hope and healing for those affected by child abuse and neglect. The specialty-trained staff at the CHIPS Center provides more than 2,850 counseling sessions for children and families in need each year.

Hibbett believes in supporting important causes in the greater Birmingham area and beyond through Hibbett | City Gear Community Give Back initiatives. Hibbett regularly supports neighborhood schools and other critical community programs in need, in hopes of providing a better and brighter future for all. To learn more about philanthropic endeavors visit www.Hibbett.com/philanthropy.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1086 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com . Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Children's of Alabama

Since 1911, Children's of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient, outpatient and primary care throughout central Alabama. Ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children's serves patients from every county in Alabama and nearly every state. Children's is a private, not-for-profit medical center that serves as the teaching hospital for the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) pediatric medicine, surgery, psychiatry, research and residency programs. The medical staff consists of UAB faculty and Children's full-time physicians as well as private practicing community physicians.

About PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading Sports Brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs more than 14,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. https://about.puma.com/

