FindCenter Offers Unparalleled Support Resources for People in LGBTQIA Communities

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FindCenter ( https://www.findcenter.com/ ), the world's largest, most diverse, and usable repository of wisdom, announces the launch of a new section of its site specifically for those who identify as LGBTQIA ( http://www.findcenter.com/identity/lgbtqia ).

"Our goal is to make the best content easily available, for free, to anyone who is facing challenging life situations," says longtime tech entrepreneur and FindCenter CEO Neal Goldman. Caroline Pincus, FindCenter's Director of Content, offers, "I have seen in my own life and in the lives of so many in my community how difficult it can be to navigate the world as a queer person. We wanted to create a place where people can find the highest-quality information, empathy, connection, and support, for free, at any time of day or night."

On this new section of the site, users will find the very best podcasts, articles, videos, and more on subjects such as Trans Well-Being; Sex and Intimacy, both short- and long-term; Coming Out; Neurodiversity and Being Queer; Raising Queer Kids; Domestic Violence; Divorce and Breakup; Family Acceptance; Body Image; Belonging; Spirituality and Identity; Self-Expression; Self-Acceptance; and Reproductive Health.

While many other reputable sites provide information on LGBTQIA+ rights, healthcare, services, travel, and such, FindCenter offers resources to address the emotional impacts and challenges of living as one of the 18 million queer people in the U.S. today.

No more searching for hours and days and weeks to find what you're looking for. We have done the work and organized the content to make it findable, scrollable, accessible, and easy to filter.

Other life-defining "identities" currently offered resources on FindCenter include athletes, mothers, and living with cancer. Forthcoming identity paths will include Creative, Entrepreneur, Person of Color, Living with a Disability, Creative, Activist, Caregiver, Man, Woman, Veteran, Lonely, and many, many more.

FindCenter is the world's largest platform of inspirational resources related to personal growth, healing, and finding purpose—with over 500,000 pages of content. Curated by top book editors, the site brings together the world's best wisdom on life and provides each user a personalized experience. Rather than favoring any particular philosophy, theory, or religion, FindCenter offers a stimulating and healthily diverse set of perspectives. The platform helps users help themselves develop the skills and resilience to navigate life. Visit us at https://www.findcenter.com/ .

