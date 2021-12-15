Cacique® Paves Way for the Future with Name Change to Cacique Foods LLC New Name Reflects Commitment to Continued Growth and Category Expansion for Leading Producer of Authentic Hispanic Cheeses, Cremas, Chorizos and Salsas

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly fifty years, Cacique has brought its fresh, high-quality products to tables across the country while consistently operating under the values of Family, Quality, Integrity and Authenticity. Today, as one of America's top authentic Hispanic food brands, the company proudly introduces a new business name – Cacique Foods LLC. As the brand ushers in the next era of expansion across a variety of food categories and eating occasions, this refreshed name reflects both its growth and continued commitment to the core values it was founded upon.

The new name continues the momentum behind the brand as it meets the growing demand for its market leading products, expands its portfolio, distinguishes itself within the marketplace and strives to offer consumers from coast to coast all the ingredients they need to enjoy an authentic Hispanic meal or snack, no matter the time of day.

"It is with great pride that we announce Cacique Foods LLC, a name change that reflects how far this company has come since its humble beginnings of my father selling Queso Fresco door to door in Downtown Los Angeles," said Gil de Cardenas, CEO, Cacique Foods LLC. "It's been a privilege to watch my family's company grow into a leading portfolio of products that families nationwide invite to their tables every day, and we look forward to always remaining true to the freshness and quality our consumers expect as we live into our new name."

The name change follows the recent groundbreaking of a new $88 million dairy processing facility in Amarillo, Texas. Once operation begins in the fall of 2022, the 200,000 square-foot facility will help Cacique Foods LLC expand production capacity, increase R&D to drive product innovation and continue to sustainably enhance its national presence as part of the company's long-term growth strategy.

Though the company's products will maintain the same branding consumers know and love, beginning today, Cacique Foods LLC can now be found online at www.CaciqueFoods.com, and will operate as @CaciqueFoods on Instagram and Cacique Foods on Facebook. For more information about its line of authentic products, visit the company's website or social channels.

About Cacique Foods LLC

Family-owned and founded in 1973 on the principles of Family, Quality, Integrity and Authenticity, Cacique Foods LLC is now one of the country's top Hispanic food brands - the #1 producer of Hispanic cheeses, creams, yogurts, chorizos and salsas in the United States. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, Cacique Foods LLC remains dedicated to producing authentic, fresh and high-quality Hispanic products. For more information about Cacique Foods LLC's line of products, please visit www.CaciqueFoods.com or call (800) 521-6987.

