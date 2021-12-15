Amrita Ahuja to Join Airbnb Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, we are happy to announce that Amrita Ahuja is joining Airbnb's Board of Directors. Ahuja's appointment to the Airbnb Board of Directors is effective immediately and she will serve as a member of the Board's Audit Committee. Amrita currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer at Block, formerly known as Square, and is a graduate of Harvard Business School and Duke University.

Airbnb (PRNewsfoto/Airbnb, Inc.)

Airbnb CEO & Co-Founder Brian Chesky said:

"The world is undergoing a revolution in how we live, work and travel, and Amrita will help ensure we're giving our community the tools and technology they need to thrive. She's a seasoned leader and operator working at the forefront of new technologies, from machine learning and the blockchain to interactive entertainment and payments. Her experience scaling a purpose-driven technology company like Block will be incredibly impactful at Airbnb.

"When Airbnb first started, we were able to build a system of trust by using what was, at the time, the most cutting-edge technology. For example, Airbnb's payments infrastructure has been a critical part of our success—we've processed $336 billion dollars in payments in 63 currencies since 2013. We want to continue to innovate on the next generation of technologies for our community, and Amrita's deep knowledge can be incredibly influential here."

Amrita Ahuja, Chief Financial Officer of Block, and the newest member of Airbnb's Board of Directors said:

"Airbnb's purpose profoundly inspires me. The concepts of home and travel are uniquely human, and they intersect with Airbnb at a scale never before seen. The idea of connection and belonging is core to me as a child of immigrants who moved across continents before settling in the States. I'm so excited to be joining the Board at this point in the company's evolving story—Airbnb's continuous progress makes it clear we're just at the beginning."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Airbnb, Inc.