Ready Education acquires European based company AppScho to drive Worldwide Student Success

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Education, the leading mobile-first student engagement platform provider for higher ed globally, backed by growth investment firm Level Equity, has acquired AppScho, a dominant student engagement platform provider in Europe. This transaction represents the next step in Ready's expansion into the European market, amplifying their plans to provide the best product to students and higher education institutions worldwide.

Ready Education has just acquired French company AppScho making them the world's largest provider of student mobile application solutions. Over 4.5 million students and 525+ institutions in over 21 countries globally will now be able to benefit from a best-in-class mobile solution.

Ready Education continues to execute its strategy of driving global student success in higher education by providing the leading Digital Campus experience and student success platform. With the addition of AppScho, Ready adds 100+ institutions in 5 countries, serving 500,000 students, to bolster its position as the market leader.

Earlier in 2021 Ready Education acquired Collabco, a UK-based company, and StuComm, a Netherlands-based company, both of which were leaders in student engagement software in their respective markets.

"It has been an exciting year so far for Ready Education and we are delighted to welcome our new colleagues at AppScho. Their focus on student success accelerates our drive to offer the world's leading digital student communication, engagement and success platform and continues to benefit all of our stakeholders, including customers, partners, students and employees," said Gary Fortier, CEO of Ready Education. "We share a vision to enable students to access the right information, at the right time, on their path to success and are very pleased to start this new chapter together."

"We are impressed by what the team at AppScho have accomplished over the years." said Ronald Kouvelt, General Manager of Europe. "They are a great addition to the Ready Education team. Since inception, their focus and ambition have enabled their student engagement solution to impact more than half a million students. Together we will continue on our mission to improve student success worldwide."

AppScho's partner institutions such as Sciences Po Paris, HEC Paris, ESSEC Business School, Ecole Polytechnique and the Louvain Catholic University, will be able to leverage a stronger network of resources to support students and develop interventions while benefiting from new tools to keep students engaged and readily deliver the resources they need.

"For the past 7 years, the AppScho team has worked alongside French higher education institutions to enable them to offer the best digital experience to their students," said Victor Wacrenier, Founder & CEO of AppScho. "Our combination with Ready Education is the result of a mutual ambition and represents an opportunity for us to further improve the daily lives of students in France and in Europe. By offering a world-class mobile campus solution, we will further accelerate the digitalization of higher education"

About AppScho

Founded in 2014, Appscho is one of the leading start-ups in the French higher education technology sector. AppScho partners with 100+ higher education institutions (including universities, engineering schools, and business schools) and their approximately 500,000 students across France, Belgium and Italy. AppScho improves campus life by offering a mobile application that is dedicated to students, helping them better manage their campus activities.

AppScho supports higher education institutions in the deployment of their mobile application on French and foreign campuses with the aim of helping them better understand the uses and expectations of their students.

AppScho's solution offers a seamless student experience enabling students to focus on what really matters, centralizing all the services and information that students need.

For more information visit www.appscho.com .

About Ready Education

Trusted by 425+ institutions to build communities and drive retention, Ready Education is the leading mobile student engagement platform on a mission to improve student success in higher education worldwide. The student-centric mobile app meets students where they are and is a one-stop shop for communications, connecting with their peers and faculty, accessing campus resources, and easily managing their courses and finances. With over 90% student adoption and the highest rated app, the platform is essential for crafting digital student experiences.

For more information visit www.readyeducation.com .

About Level Equity

Level Equity is a leading global growth-oriented investment manager with offices in New York and San Francisco. Level Equity currently has assets under management of over US$2.7 billion in growth equity and credit funds invested across software, data services, internet, and media sectors.

For more information visit www.levelequity.com .

Why is this happening?

The main driving force behind bringing the companies together is the ambition to 'define the category' for student success globally. This means that the market leaders in terms of product, talent and approach will combine to become greater than the sum of the individual parts.

With the right balance between global scale and local delivery, this merger will bring about the best product in its class with the best talent available globally which will ultimately lead to more successful and engaged students. Each product has something which sets it apart in the market and as such necessitates the combination of these rather than migration to one of the existing offerings.

Overnight, this will represent the largest organisation of this type which immediately will allow existing customers the benefit of a huge global network of experience, the stability of a well-funded organisation and influence and input to what will be a best-in-class student success offering

Ronald Kouvelt (left) GM of Europe Ready Education & Gary Fortier (right) CEO of Ready Education

Victor Wacrenier (left) Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer AppScho, Antoine Popineau (right) Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Appscho

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ready Education