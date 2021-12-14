InventHelp Inventor Develops New External Catheter Design for Men (NPL-338)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a patient care assistant, I was concerned about the risk of urinary tract infections from internal catheters and skin irritations from conventional external catheters for men," said an inventor from Port Charlotte, Fla. "This type of catheter eliminates both of these problems for better patient outcomes."

She developed M E S C (MALE EXTENSION SUCTION CATHETER) to provide a neater, safer alternative to existing internal and external male catheters. As such, it lowers the risk of urinary tract infections and eliminates skin irritations. At the same time, this Lightweight, compact accessory reduces the chances of leakage. It is also easy to apply and remove and remains comfortably and securely in place. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NPL-338, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

