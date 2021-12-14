HashEx to Do Free Smart Contract Audits to Raise Awareness of DeFi Security Issues

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart contract audit company HashEx has announced they will perform a free audit for one DeFi project every month. The project selection will be done in the form of community votes on the HashEx Telegram channel from the 20th till the 27th day of every month. Projects will be able to send their applications from the 20th day of current month till the 20th day of next month. The results of the votes will be published across HashEx's social media pages.

DeFi hacks have resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars being leaked in the hands of fraudsters over the course of 2021 and security issues born from poor coding are not becoming less disconcerting. HashEx has announced this initiative to elevate the level of security on the DeFi market and raise awareness of its importance among all market participants.

To apply for a free audit a project should go to the HashEx website and fill in the application form, describe the purpose of their project and the reason why they want to get a free audit from HashEx. 10 projects will be selected for the vote each month by HashEx's team, and the subscribers of the HashEx Telegram channel will decide which project gets a free audit.

'The problems with security in DeFi are too glaring to ignore, and action is needed to be taken on them. With this initiative of giving away free audits to DeFi projects, we hope to raise awareness in this sector and draw the attention of investors and project founders to the safety of funds locked inside smart contracts. As developers' mistakes continue to cost investors millions of dollars, we believe that our decision will send a substantial message to the community of how important smart contract security is,' – says Dmitry Mishunin, CEO and Founder of HashEx.

About HashEx

Founded in 2017, HashEx is an audit and consulting company for blockchain projects that was created with the mission of providing security in the crypto sector. The company offers high-level security services for DeFi projects, and since its creation has successfully audited more than 500 smart contracts for projects of various levels. HashEx's detailed reports on likely threats and vulnerabilities in the code, and recommendations on how to resolve existing issues, have helped save over $2 billion of investor funds.

