Fuel Me Car Wins at Snowball Derby

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 54th Annual Snowball Derby took place this past weekend at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL. Chandler Smith, driver of the No. 26 car, climbed up to the front of the pack with only eight laps remaining, pulling off an impressive first place finish. The Snowball Champion then made his way to Victory Lane, where he received support from his team and the fans. Chandler also showed poise and gratitude in victory, as he took time to thank his partners and sponsors.

Fuel Me is proud to be one of Chandler's sponsors this season, having recently signed a partnership deal in November 2021 to be his main sponsor for several events in 2022. As a cloud-based platform that simplifies fuel procurement and management, Fuel Me could think of no one more fitting to carry our banner while promoting our unique fueling solution.

The No. 26 car bore witness to Chandler's great driving ability, and Fuel Me was certainly proud to see our logo on the hood. Also on prominent display was Fuel Me's marine-blended fuel partner, ValvTect, whose logo was displayed on the rear quarter panels, along with Fuel Me's partner MVP, Merging Vets & Players, whose logo was displayed on the trunk.

Chandler ended the season on a strong note, and we are very proud of him. This is only the beginning! The Fuel Me car will be back for Crisp Motorsports Park's Speedfest in late January, where we plan to once again team up with Chandler and Toyota to start the year off with another trip down Victory Lane.

Follow along with us as we support Chandler, Toyota, and our partners through the 2022 season!

About Fuel Me

Fuel Me is the first of its kind, cloud-based technology platform that allows on-road and off-road customers nationwide to purchase fuel such as clear or red dye diesel and gasoline for their trucks, vessels, machinery, generators, or tanks - anywhere and at any time. Head to https://fuel.me/ to learn more.

