Focus Brands Fuels Nationwide Growth with Non-Traditional Locations

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Brands, the parent company of iconic brands Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, McAlister's Deli®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, and Schlotzsky's®, is accelerating non-traditional unit expansion. With consumer accessibility and convenience top-of-mind, Focus Brands is committed to bringing its portfolio of restaurant and specialty brands to consumers through a wide variety of non-traditional locations, including airports, convenience stores, amusement parks, colleges, ghost kitchens and other high-trafficked venues. Today, across the entire family of brands, there are 954 non-traditional units open across the U.S. with an additional 313 units in the pipeline, but there is demand to grow further.

"We're fortunate to have a variety of brands in multiple verticals that have the brand awareness and development prototypes ideal for non-traditional locations. As we continue to grow, it's crucial in this competitive market to identify non-traditional opportunities that will build awareness for our brands, while turning profits for our brands' franchisees," said Brian Krause, Chief Development Officer of Focus Brands. "Knowing that there's high demand for our brands, we want to expand in the right non-traditional venues to ensure we're building accessibility and giving our guests more opportunities to enjoy their favorite food and beverage. We're looking forward to adding new units to the development pipeline and to opening additional locations in the coming months."

Non-traditional growth exploded for the Focus family of brands in 2021, signing deals and opening locations in exciting new venues:

To further non-traditional growth, all seven brands in the Focus Brands portfolio are looking to grow with qualified franchisees. To learn more about franchising opportunities with each of the brands, visit https://www.focusbrands.com/franchising/ and click on the applicable brand name.

Atlanta-based Focus Brands is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. Focus Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and over 50 foreign countries under the brand names Auntie Anne's, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, Moe's Southwest Grill, McAlister's Deli and Schlotzsky's, as well as Seattle's Best Coffee on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

