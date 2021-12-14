Dploy Solutions Strategy Deployment Software Drives Greater Focus, Daily Execution and Collaboration at Bonnell Aluminum

After a year of working with Dploy Solutions, the leading aluminum company reports improved operational results, less spreadsheets and more manageable KPI reporting

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dploy Solutions, a global leader in digital manufacturing and industrial IoT technologies, today releases customer case study with Bonnell Aluminum showing best safety record ever for the aluminum manufacturer while improving quality and productivity.

For more than six decades, Bonnell Aluminum has been building its reputation in North America as the leading manufacturer of custom aluminum extrusions. Over the years, Bonnell Aluminum has developed products, process and culture throughout its five manufacturing facilities that align with its key values and Operational Excellence mindset.

It was not until 2019 that the company discovered the need to broaden the scope and improve the effectiveness of its existing processes. At the time, the entire company was using spreadsheets to track and manage OpEx initiatives. Each facility was tracking progress against its own goals that may or may not have supported the overall long-term strategy of the company. Because of various systems the company has due to acquisitions, the performance of the individual facilities was via monthly reports presented in various formats and sometimes not consistently measured.

The fix, Bonnell decided, would require the ability to easily cascade specific goals, see linkages between daily management and the impact on strategic goals, and gain visibility at every level and location. The entire process would have to be on a single platform that everyone could access and manage without creating layers of work and administrative tasks.

Bonnell Aluminum soon began implementing Dploy Solutions Strategy Deployment software, providing the company with a shift from cumbersome spreadsheets to a more streamlined process of tracking and managing KPIs aligned with strategic goals. The Dploy Solutions team provided customized training, unmatched response time to any questions that arose, and clear guidance around policy deployment needs.

By 2020, the entire company fully transitioned from spreadsheets to Bonnell's new digital policy deployment processes using Dploy Solutions. This created uniformity across the organization on how teams viewed and executed the company vision while simultaneously improving the effectiveness and utilization of Policy Deployment and OPEX resources.

"Dploy Solutions has been a true enabler of our Operational Excellence culture," said Jason Ward, Director of Operational Excellence at Bonnell Aluminum. "While COVID affected our operations we had true organizational alignment around our goals and achieved items such as our best safety record in the history of the company, improved operational results such as a 2 percent overall yield improvement and reduced customer returns.

Nearly a year later, Bonnell Aluminum's policy deployment process continues to improve and utilizes more of the tools provided by Dploy Solutions. All spreadsheets used for policy deployment purposes have been terminated and the company is looking ahead to migrate to Dploy's newer KPI Management capabilities for an enhanced data integration process.

"When the entire company can see measured progress toward company goals, accountability increases and improvement becomes more meaningful," said Ken Koenemann, VP of Technology and Supply Chain at Dploy Solutions and TBM Consulting. "We're proud to help companies like Bonnell Aluminum make better business decisions by connecting daily improvement initiatives to longer-term strategic objectives and goals."

To learn more about how Dploy Solutions visit: http://www.dploysolutions.com.

About Dploy Solutions

Developed by operations experts, Dploy Solutions is a digital manufacturing and Industrial IoT solution that connects, visualizes, and analyzes data from the top floor to the shop floor. We help small to mid-sized companies move down the digital manufacturing path and create value from technology investments while taking Lean and Continuous Improvement to the next level.

About Bonnell Aluminum

Bonnell Aluminum is a subsidiary of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). The Company is a leading manufacturer of custom-fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions serving the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and distribution markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located in Newnan GA, Carthage TN, Niles MI, Elkhart IN, and Clearfield, UT.

