Delta's Display Solutions Enable 360o Immersive Installation of "Ukiyo-e Theater from Paris" Exhibition at the Kadokawa Culture Museum in Japan

TAIPEI, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and thermal solutions and pioneer in display technologies, today announced its state-of-the-art display solutions are facilitating a large 360-degree seamless immersive installation of dynamic and enchanting video images for the "Ukiyo-e Theater from Paris" exhibition, held to commemorate the first anniversary of the Kadokawa Culture Museum in the suburbs of Tokyo, Japan. The aforementioned solution includes over 30 high-end projectors E-Vision 10000 from Delta's associate company Digital Projection.

Mr. Miyashita, general manager of Kadokawa Culture Museum, remarked, "We chose the E-Vision Laser 10000 series projectors from Delta's Digital Projection this time because they provide laser light for better stability and reliability while they also support 100V input and offer sufficient brightness and contrast, all essential for projection cases in large venues. Above all, Delta's team provided fantastic support for our art exhibition".

Mr. C.H. Ko, executive director of Delta Electronics (Japan), said, "We are honored and truly glad to cooperate with Kadokawa Culture Promotion Foundation and support Kadokawa Culture Museum in the commemoration of its first anniversary. Delta is in fact celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Creating this exquisite immersive installation of Ukiyo-e art with our display solutions has been a rewarding experience as we have collaborated with our partners to preserve these artistic treasures for different generations to appreciate in this memorable exhibition. We look forward to expanding the reach of Delta's advanced display solutions in Japan to support art exhibitions, sport broadcasting events as well as films with revolutionary images and colors."

The "Ukiyo-e Theater from Paris" exhibition is being held from October 30, 2021 to April 10, 2022 at the 1st floor Grand Gallery of the Kadokawa Culture Museum in the suburbs of Tokyo, Japan. Over 30 Digital Projection projectors E-Vision Laser 10000 series projectors display 12 different video scenes of traditional and contemporary Ukiyo-e art created by Danny Rose Studio, a digital art creation team in France, over a 360-degree 1000-sqm area with superior brightness, sharpness and color accuracy.

Delta's display solutions have built a remarkable track record in Japan for over 20 years. Recent success cases include the Mori Museum in Tokyo, which selected Delta's 8K projection technology to display AI-based visual art. Moreover, public outdoor viewing by Japan leading broadcasting stations of world-class sporting events, art and culture exhibitions were also carried out with Delta's 8K projectors.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 10 consecutive years. In 2020, Delta was also recognized by CDP with two "A" leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

Media Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Johnny Shih, Project Manager

Tel: 886-2-8797-2088 Ext: 5182

Mobile: +886-922-820-302

E-mail: johnny.shih@deltaww.com

View original content:

SOURCE Delta Electronics, Inc.