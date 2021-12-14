CBD Kratom Makes Major Loop Back to Chicago CBD Kratom Expands in Chicago with Opening of 14th Store in the South Loop

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Kratom, the largest privately owned cannabis and kratom retail chain in the United States, will open its 14th Chicago area, 643 W. Roosevelt Road in the South Loop. The store will open with a Grand Opening Event on December 17 along with a Grand Opening Weekend Celebration December 17-19.



CBD Kratom has opened a new store in New York's Flatiron District. (PRNewsfoto/CBD Kratom)

"With the opening of our new South Loop location, we have come full circle in a city where we opened our first CBD Kratom store five years ago," said Ocean Cohen, director of retail growth and development, CBD Kratom. "Chicago has always been a magnificent market for us and we are excited about bringing even more wellness solutions to our customers in the South Loop and throughout Chicago."



CBD Kratom opened its first retail location in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood in 2016. This past summer, the company opened its 13th Chicago area location in River North, 828 N. State St.



Since opening its first store in Chicago, CBD Kratom has expanded significantly throughout the country with 48 locations throughout six major cities: Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York City, Philadelphia and St. Louis. The company offers more than 600 cannabis products including CBD, Δ8-THC, THC-O, CBG, CBN, other cannabinoids, and more than 50 strains of pure kratom, and kratom speciality products.



Known for their excellent and tailored customer service, CBD Kratom's extensively trained staff will help customers find the right products to fit their specific needs.

"We love Chicago and our loyal customers who continue to frequent our stores," Cohen said. "The South Loop is always buzzing with activity, which gives us the great opportunity to loop back to ensure everyone finds their fit so they can sleep well, wake well, and live well."



ABOUT CBD KRATOM:

CBD Kratom is committed to helping customers lead healthy and fulfilling lives. Through their extensive product selection that includes edibles, topical creams, oils, skin care and pet treats, customers are guaranteed to find the right product for their unique needs. CBD Kratom has 48 retail locations throughout Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, and St. Louis. For more information, visit shopcbdkratom.com.

