AIkido Pharma Reports Filing for Expanded Worldwide Patent Coverage on Key Assets

For the Company's pancreatic cancer drug licensed from The University Texas at Austin, in which the Company currently seeks patent protection in the US, the Company will now also seek protection on the licensed drug formulation in China, India and the European Patent Office, with all member countries designated, which includes all 27 EU member countries plus 11 non-EU countries.

In connection with one of the two patent families relating to antiviral treatments licensed from University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB), the Company filed a continuing patent application under the Patent Cooperation treaty, which will permit the Company seek patent protection simultaneously in the multitude of worldwide member countries. For the other patent family, the Company filed seeking to expand protection in the European Patent Office, designating all member countries.

Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido, stated, "Acquiring solid patent protection is the bedrock of drug asset ownership and essential to acquiring potential future market share in key countries around the world. At the appropriate times and when it makes economic sense, we will continue seeking to expand the territorial patent coverage on our licensed assets."

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

