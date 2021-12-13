TradeStation Group Launches Crypto IRA

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation announced today that TradeStation Crypto, Inc. customers can now own cryptocurrency as an alternative investment in a Self-Directed Individual Retirement Arrangement (IRA). With a Self-Directed IRA, customers can decide to buy cryptocurrency to further diversify their retirement assets maintained in their IRAs.

TradeStation's Self-Directed IRA allows customers to hold and trade crypto in a tax-deferred account that provides exposure to crypto assets as well as the opportunity to earn interest on crypto assets held at TradeStation Crypto.* TradeStation's Self-Directed IRA provides flexibility for individuals and investment advisers who aim to achieve greater diversification by including access to cryptocurrency. In response to customers' increasing interest in crypto, this new arrangement will allow customers to gain additional exposure to digital assets as an alternative investment.

With a TradeStation Self-Directed IRA customers can:

Invest in crypto, stocks, options, and futures*

Trade crypto with no crypto custody fees ƚ

Get the tax advantages of IRA accounts when buying or selling crypto holdings

Take advantage of TradeStation's award-winning crypto platform and toolsǂ

"With the rollout of this enhancement to TradeStation's Self-Directed IRAs we are excited to offer customers the ability to own crypto assets as they plan for retirement," said James Putra, Vice President, Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto, a subsidiary of TradeStation Group. "Crypto assets and blockchain remain one of the most disruptive innovations within the financial industry. We are proud to showcase our dedication to providing our customers expanded product and service offerings with the addition of owning crypto in their IRAs."

