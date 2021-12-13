Synergy One Lending, Inc. Welcomes Baiju Thakkar as Chief Technology Officer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending, Inc., a lender committed to The Modern Mortgage Experience™, is excited to announce the appointment of Baiju Thakkar as Chief Technology Officer.

Mr. Thakkar joins Synergy One Lending with 20 years of experience in the tech industry, most recently with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, where he served as SVP, Application Development & Innovation, and prior to that serving 8 years as Technology Team Leader at Priceline.com. Baiju earned his MBA at the University of Texas at Austin, Red McCombs School of Business. "I am blessed and honored to join such an immensely talented group of teammates as we focus on differentiating by investing in innovative technology initiatives," said Mr. Thakkar. "Our technology vision is to create connected consumer financial products leveraging data, cloud, and AI, to build experience loyalty throughout the consumer's lifetime journey."

"We are so pleased to have someone of Baiju's experience and technical skills join us at this time in our company's evolution. He really brings the best combination of understanding where fintech innovation can be maximized and apply solutions that scale to support our team in delivering a modern and more cost-effective experience for our customers. He is truly going to make his mark in leading our company in this direction," said Steve Majerus, CEO.

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 45 states and has Operational HUBS in Lake Forest, CA, Denver, CO, Boise, ID and Dallas, TX. For more information about Synergy One Lending (NMLS 1907235), contact Steve Majerus.

