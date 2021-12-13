SMALL-TOWN SNEAKERHEAD HOLIDAY EPISODE FEATURES ORIGINAL CAST FROM KENTUCKY, MISSOURI, NEW YORK, WYOMING & VIRGINIA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), a Birmingham based premium footwear and athleisure retailer with more than 1,000 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores nationwide, today announced the newest drop of a special holiday edition of Small-Town Sneakerhead (STSH), by Hibbett, Nike and Nice Kicks. The new episode features the original five cast members who previously appeared in the series, as they open a special gift box from Hibbett and Nike and let viewers in on what they've been up to this past year.

"We are proud to celebrate the success of Small-Town Sneakerhead on the one-year anniversary and check-in again with cast members from all over the country to hear about the positive impact this series has had on them - from music careers, weddings and babies to joining the Hibbett Team," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett. "Sneakerheads are important to us as a brand and this series has enabled us to share, inspire and impact the sneaker culture community more than ever before."

"It has been a true pleasure working with Hibbett and Nike this year to bring the stories of sneakerheads from small towns across the country together for our fans and audience to see," said Matt Halfhill, Founder and CEO, Nice Kicks. "This episode ties together the season of giving and celebrates the year with our Small-Town Sneakerhead OGs with some great updates in their lives besides the new shoes added to their rotation. We look forward to what the project will bring in the future."

Small-Town Sneakerhead is a digital narrative about sneaker culture told by passionate rural collectors who showcase their personal collections and the hometowns that shaped them. The new anniversary STSH episode releases on December 13, 2021 across digital channels and social platforms including; NiceKicks.com, Hibbett.com, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The newest STSH episode launching today commemorates the one-year anniversary of the series and features cast members; Brett Drake of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Ashley Dawson of Hampton, Virginia, Bart Pittman of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Tiona Deneice now living in Atlanta (originally from East Buffalo, New York) and Chelsea Dortch of Elkton, Kentucky.

Tiona Deneice originally from East Buffalo, New York , appeared in the very first episode of STSH in November 2020 and recently moved to Atlanta . She shows us her ever growing sneaker collection and tells us that she has been focusing on her singing career and producing her very first EP with Flee Lord.

Next it's on to Cheyenne where we originally met Brett Drake in December 2020 . His big news is that he and his wife have a third baby on the way, plus he received a work promotion, is finetuning his video skills and is now a Nike Craft wear tester for Tom Sachs .

Next it's on to Hampton, Virginia where we last talked with Ashley Dawson in May. Dawson says she's thankful to be featured in the Holiday/Anniversary episode of Smalltown Sneakerhead and that the STSH videos have made life more exciting since she loves sharing her passion for sneakers with others.

More exciting news from Bart Pittman of Cape Girardeau, Missouri who introduces viewers to Karla, the new Mrs. Pittman and shares some fun wedding pics of them wearing their white AF1's.

And finally, we go back to Elkton, Kentucky to catch up with Chelsea Dortch , who since the previous episode in September has left her pharmacy job to follow her passion for sneakers and now works at Hibbett in Hopkinsville, Kentucky .

About Hibbett

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1086 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Nice Kicks

From humble beginnings, Nice Kicks started in the spring of 2006 in a spare bedroom with one mission: To provide shoe-enthusiasts authoritative, accurate, and credible news, information, and history about sneakers. Matt Halfhill recognized the frustration within the community of relying mostly on message boards and rumors to find credible information. For years, shoe-enthusiasts relied on message boards and forums for information pertaining to sneaker release dates, pricing and availability. However, more often than not, many felt frustrated due to the lack of in-depth and accurate information. In order to address this problem, Nice Kicks was launched to offer readers a daily destination for credible information, sneaker history and an expert opinion.

