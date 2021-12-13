Sir Owlverick's Coffee Named Recipient of FIRST WOMEN GRANT

AAPI and Woman-Owned coffee roastery chosen by Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker and IFundWomen to receive funding and coaching

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIR OWLVERICK'S COFFEE announced today that it has been selected to receive the First Women Grant which includes $10,000 and executive coaching.

As part of the First Women campaign, Jane Walker and IFundWomen teamed up to help create more opportunities for women to achieve their goals. In 2021, Jane Walker funded a total of 30 groundbreaking women-owned businesses.

For Sir Owlverick's founder Amy Tang, funding has been difficult, especially as a minority women-owned small business. Venture capital funding isn't an option since about 2% of all VC money goes to female founders. In the past 5 years, Amy has found that big banks, even with SBA loan guarantees, won't take risks on small business startups like Sir Owlverick's.

"I'm both humbled and excited to be recognized by a world-renown brand like Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker. We were laughed out of banks when we tried to get loans, so we are grateful to receive this grant. I don't want to paint a woe-is-me picture. We're going to build Owlverick's from the ground up no matter what. But I think the business world is slowly starting to recognize diversity as a strength and the First Women Grant is a wonderful example of that," said Amy Tang.

Capital from the grant will be used towards developing a subscription coffee line called "Club 99s" bringing cafe quality coffee to homes with an all-in-one kit.

About Sir Owlverick's Coffee

Sir Owlverick's is a certified organic, women-owned, minority-owned premium craft coffee company in Anaheim, CA. Since inception in 2016, Owlverick's creates classically rich and smooth roasted coffee and culturally authentic ready to drink bottled coffee.

Founder Amy Tang is a refugee immigrant, non-native English speaker and the first female in the family to own a business. She's also a third generation roaster; her grandfather started roasting coffee in Vietnam and her father brought the family trade to Anaheim in the 1990s.

Sir Owlverick's Coffee and beverages are now in 400+ locations including Whole Foods, Sprouts and Pavilions.

