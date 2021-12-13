Silicon Labs Named Global Semiconductor Alliance's "Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company" for the Sixth Time -- Industry Peers Recognized the Company's Consistently Strong Performance in the "Achieving $500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales" Category --

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, won the Global Semiconductor Alliance's (GSA) Award for "Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales." Silicon Labs received the prestigious industry award at the 2021 GSA Awards Celebration held virtually on December 9.

"Winning this award for the sixth time in the last seven years is not only an honor – it's a testament to the great work of the entire Silicon Labs family over the last decade," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO, Silicon Labs. "As my tenure as CEO comes to a close, I couldn't be prouder of the team and all that we've done to make the Internet of Things a reality. Silicon Labs is at the heart of billions of smart, secure connected devices. With our partners, we're creating products that transform industries, grow economies, improve lives and our environment."

GSA member companies cast online votes each year for the Most Respected Public Semiconductor Companies at several revenue levels based on best products, vision and future opportunities. Over the past 24 years, the GSA awards program has recognized the achievements of top-performing semiconductor firms in a variety of categories.

"Congratulations on yet another well-deserved win for Silicon Labs – this award recognizes the company's strong, consistent performance and creative solutions in a highly competitive and at times challenging landscape," said GSA co-founder and CEO, Jodi Shelton. "Tyson Tuttle leaves a tremendous legacy. He has positioned Silicon Labs well for continued success in the years to come."

