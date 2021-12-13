Shell and PDI Announce AAdvantage® as a New Partner for Fuel Rewards® Program

Consumers can now link their Fuel Rewards® and AAdvantage® loyalty accounts and earn miles for every gallon of fuel purchased at Shell

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shell Oil Company (Shell), the largest fuel network in the U.S., and PDI, the management software company in charge of the Fuel Rewards® program, have announced AAdvantage®, the American Airlines loyalty program, is joining the Fuel Rewards program as its first airline partner. The addition of AAdvantage® means that its members will now be able to earn two AAdvantage® miles for every gallon of fuel they purchase at Shell.

AAdvantage® members who join Fuel Rewards will also receive 100 AAdvantage® miles after joining and making their first fill-up at Shell.

"Covid has changed a lot about travel, but with some light at the end of the tunnel, we know many people are anxiously awaiting and even planning for their next trip. Shell and American wanted to partner together to help travelers make the most of that trip by allowing them to earn airline miles with every fill-up at their local Shell," said Greg Lemen, Director Loyalty Partnerships and New Business Development for Shell Retail US.

Below is a breakdown of how consumers can sign up to participate and take advantage of the Fuel Reward program's travel-specific benefits:

Visit www.fuelrewards.com/aa and sign up for the Fuel Rewards program

® program Visit www.aa.com/loyalty/enrollment/enroll and enroll in the AAdvantageprogram

Link both Fuel Rewards and AAdvantage ® accounts

Save money at the pump with the Fuel Rewards program and earn two AAdvantage ® miles for every gallon of fuel purchased at Shell

"PDI is continuously looking for new Fuel Rewards program partners, and we're thrilled to welcome AAdvantage® to provide benefits for its members and Fuel Rewards loyalty members," said Bobby Spence, Vice President and General Manager for Fuel Rewards at PDI. "This is a first-time airline partnership for PDI, and we look forward to helping travelers, whether by plane or car, maximize their benefits while getting to their next destination."

Consumers who join the Fuel Rewards program will also earn savings on participating purchases related to dining, in-store rewards, online shopping, events, rental cars and more.

Sign up for the Fuel Rewards program at www.fuelrewards.com and never pay full price for gas again, and follow @Shell_OnTheRoad to keep up with the latest news.

About Shell

Shell Oil Company is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates over 14,000 Shell-branded stations across 50 states and employs more than 17,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future.

ABOUT FUEL REWARDS

The Fuel Rewards program is the premier national loyalty program that connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who enjoy earning cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions powers and runs the Fuel Rewards program that serves over 25 million members and has helped them save over $2 billion on their fuel purchases to-date. As part of a national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at over 14,000 Shell locations across the U.S. To learn more about the Fuel Rewards program and to become an issuing partner, visit www.fuelingloyalty.com.

ABOUT PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI's solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. For more information about PDI, visit us at www.pdisoftware.com.

