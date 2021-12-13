PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS, LLC HAS BEEN NAMED ONE OF THE 2021 BEST PLACES TO WORK IN MONEY MANAGEMENT BY PENSIONS & INVESTMENTS

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Equity Partners, LLC has been named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments.

"We are honored to be recognized by Pensions & Investments – and our employees – as one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the second year in a row," said Marcos A. Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of Palladium. "We consider this recognition to be a testament to our team's culture, values and work ethic. We believe that our ability to generate superior outcomes for all of our stakeholders is not separate from, but in fact, dependent upon on our ability to generate superior outcomes for employees at Palladium and our portfolio companies and for the communities in which we operate."

Palladium strives to ensure beneficiaries retire with security, partner with entrepreneurs to realize their aspirations, reward employees with enduring and fulfilling careers, and improve communities' economies and environments through its investments.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2021 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, please visit www.pionline.com/BPTW2021.

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is one of the oldest minority-owned private equity firms in the country with over $3 billion of assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested over $3 billion of capital in 38 platform investments and 144 add-on acquisitions, realizing 22 of these platform investments. The firm focuses primarily on buyout equity investments in the range of $50 million to $150 million. The principals of the firm have significant experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a special focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth in the U.S. Hispanic population. Palladium is based in New York City. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 49-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

