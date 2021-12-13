Onspring Adds Bi-Directional Slack Support and Location-Based Reporting to Leading Process Automation Platform Onspring announces its largest platform release to date to expand options to deliver decision-making data to business users.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Onspring announced its largest process automation platform release in company history. Focused on improving the business user's experience, the new release brings automated notifications and data creation options to business messaging platforms, in addition to new visual displays for location-based reporting and more dynamic field customizations through no-code administration.

With so many businesses communicating internally through messaging platforms, end-users want updates and data input requests to occur in the tools they most often use. Additionally, decision-makers need more visibility into business impact by geography, including those responsible for risk, third parties, and continuity planning. All business users are asked to respond to changes at breakneck speed, requiring them to adjust data intake requirements and process updates on their own, without queuing for developer resources to change workflows in a technology platform.

This latest platform release from Onspring enables automated notifications from Onspring directly to Slack channels while also providing business users with the ability to add data in Onspring now from Slack. This new bi-directional Slack integration in Onspring delivers data and intake forms directly to users, saving them even more time.

Location-based reports in this Onspring platform release enhance business visibility by displaying data as a geographic map. Business continuity owners, vendor managers, and risk owners can now see how risk levels vary by geography while adding data layers to assess the reach of disaster recovery plans or climate impacts to tier one and two vendors.

Additional capabilities in this version include:

Integrations : Enhanced API for Advanced Integrations and Improvements to Data Imports & Connectors

Configurations : New Field Configuration Options, CC Indicator for Email Messaging, and Custom Survey Action Buttons

Reporting : Search & Create from Dashboard Reports and Custom Logos in Report Exports

Other Enhancements: Additional Workflow approver visibility, faster performance in high-volume charts and reports, and single sign-on (SSO) improvements

"With over 25 new and enhanced features included, the scope of this release presents the largest impact to date for our customers," says Matt Pugh, Executive Vice President for Onspring. "No detail was too small to improve. We continue to be the most client-driven product company in the market, focused on providing game-changing features that deliver real business value."

All features continue to be supported by Onspring's no-code administration, which customers widely report as the best overall function of the platform because business users can create and edit reports and workflows on the fly—without asking for IT help. Automatic, no-code updates have become increasingly important for businesses adopting Onspring software because of its ongoing team empowerment.

About Onspring

Onspring empowers business users to gather intelligence and create enterprise-wide alignment, governance, and resilience through its no-code, process automation platform. While known for best-in-class governance, risk, compliance, and vendor management solutions, Onspring customers cite its DIY platform approach to creating workflows and reports to connect enterprise data as what sets the technology apart. Onspring ranks as the #1 GRC software in the InfoTech Research Group Leader Quadrant, maintains 5-star customer reviews on G2 and Capterra software review sites and is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Kansas City.

