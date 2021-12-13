NovoEd Wins 16 Medals -- Including 5 Gold -- in the Brandon Hall 2021 Excellence in Technology Awards

Capability-Building Platform Honored for Its Innovations in Learning and Development, Talent Acquisition and Management, Sales Enablement, and Defining the Future of Work

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading social and collaborative learning platform for deep capability building, is honored to announce its 16 medals — including 5 Gold — at Brandon Hall Group's 2021 Excellence in Technology Awards. The prestigious industry recognition program showcases the innovations of solution providers and their client partners that are enhancing and improving human capital management within organizations around the world.

The awards were judged by an international panel of industry experts based on the value to the business, technological innovation, unique differentiators, technical functionality, and measurable results of each company's initiatives.

"It is a distinct honor to be recognized by Brandon Hall Group for our company's continued commitment to innovation and excellence as a social and collaborative learning platform," said NovoEd CEO and Chairman Scott Kinney. "NovoEd exists to unlock performance readiness and alignment across teams through rich cohort-based experiences. To be recognized for our work alongside our client partners such as 3M, GE, Cemex, Stanley Black & Decker, and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business is a truly gratifying way to close out 2021 and look ahead to 2022."

NovoEd was recognized in 16 categories across the following program areas: Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Sales Enablement, and Future of Work:

Gold Medals

Best Advance in Business Strategy and Technology Innovation

Best Advance in Emerging Learning Technology

Best Advance in Learning Management Technology

Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology

Best Advance in Online Mentoring Tools

Silver Medals

Best Advance in Corporate Wellbeing Technology

Best Advance in Diversity and Inclusion Innovation

Best Advance in Technology Innovation for the Remote Workforce

Best Advance in Sales Enablement and Performance Tools

Best Advance in Onboarding Technology

Best Advance in an Integrated Talent Management Platform

Best Advance in Talent Management Measurement/Business Impact Tools

Bronze Medals

Best Advance in Content Authoring Technology

Best Advance in Social Learning Technology

Best Advance in Software for a Training Company

Best Advance in Employee Engagement Technology

"Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies."

"HCM solution providers must be experts and visionaries in technology, but they also must have the ability to anticipate the diverse needs of employers as they work to adapt to ongoing change," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "This requires a blend of curiosity, empathy and agility that is difficult to achieve. We have seen an extraordinary level of insight and creativity from our Excellence in Technology winners that has been exciting to see."

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that combines social and collaborative learning to unlock performance readiness at scale. Through cohort-based experiences, NovoEd taps into collective wisdom, placing each learner at the intersection of perspective, application, and expertise. Large enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestlé partner with NovoEd to accelerate their critical initiatives, reconnect teams, and achieve rapid alignment through learning that is deeply felt and experienced and swiftly transformed into impact. Visit https://www.novoed.com/ to learn more.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, the company conducts studies in Learning and Development; Talent Management; Leadership Development; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Talent Acquisition; and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com .

